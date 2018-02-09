Air Liquide opens a unique CO2 Recovery Plant in Johnstown, ON

Air Liquide invested over $30 million these past two years to build this new facility and enhance its bulk distribution fleet in Ontario and Quebec.

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2018 - Air Liquide Canada, a subsidiary of the Air Liquide Group, world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and health, officially

Johnstown, Ontario

) recovery plant, strategically located in

This truly unique plant is the only one in Canada with a Health Canada drug establishment licence authorizing the fabrication, testing, packaging and labeling of medical grade CO 2 in accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Food and Drugs Act, as well as the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements of the Canadian Food and Drug Regulations.

Boasting a 300+ Tons Per Day (TPD) capacity, this latest addition to Air Liquide facilities in Canada is now in full operation mode and delivers premium CO 2 that is also FSSC (Food Safety System Certification) and NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) certified.

State-of-the-art facility

"With its state-of-the-art design and latest technology, the 170,000 square feet facility enables us to capture the raw CO 2 waste feed from Greenfield, leading Canadian ethanol supplier, and transform it (thus preserving the environment) into liquified CO 2 gas, which is then delivered to Air Liquide Central Canada customers who will use it mainly in the food, water treatment and manufacturing industries," explained Bertrand Masselot, President and CEO of Air Liquide in Canada, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where he also acknowledged and saluted the hard work of the Air Liquide employees who made all this possible. Some of those employees were acting as guides for the tour of the facilities that followed the presentations.

Ross Fuller, Vice-President, Process Industries, commented: "After just four months of tests, audits and certifications, the results are astonishing: major industrial customers in Quebec and Ontario benefit from a nearby high quality gas supply source and Air Liquide makes a significant contribution to the local economy. The Johnstown CO 2 recovery plant will position Air Liquide for continued growth as a leading medical and industrial gas provider in Canada."

Air Liquide started its activity in Canada in 1911 and has now a team of more than 2,500 employees working to serve more than 200,000 customers and patients across Canada. In all of the country's key industrial regions from coast to coast, Air Liquide offers innovative solutions — gas, equipment and services — in a wide variety of sectors: aeronautics, automotive, agri-food industries, chemical, metallurgy, metal fabrication, mining, oil and gas and healthcare.

Air Liquide has been operating in Ontario since 1913, and now employs 840 people in the province where it operates seven plants, 19 retail locations, 35 sleep clinics, 115 depots, its largest hardgoods distribution center and a major liquid supply center.

Air Liquide has been operating in Ontario since 1913, and now employs 840 people in the province where it operates seven plants, 19 retail locations, 35 sleep clinics, 115 depots, its largest hardgoods distribution center and a major liquid supply center.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to €18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

