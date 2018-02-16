medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

After a Year of Trump Policies, Population Institute's Report Card on Reproductive Health/Rights for 2017 Lowers Overall U.S. Grade to a "D-"

Friday, February 16, 2018 Environmental Health
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

18 States Get Failing Grade Amid Attacks on Family Planning and Birth Control

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On the heels of the Trump administration's proposed 2019 budget, which would

slash support for reproductive health programs, the Population Institute today released its sixth annual report card on reproductive health and rights in the U.S.

The results were alarming, showing declining overall reproductive health and rights and growing disparities between states after a year of Trump policies.  For 2017, the overall U.S. grade fell from a "D" to a "D-." 18 states got a failing grade. 

These findings reflect sharp differences in how states handle family planning and reproductive health programs, as well as stepped up attacks on those programs by the Trump administration.   

"The Trump administration and its allies in Congress have escalated the assault on reproductive health and rights,"said Robert Walker, president of the Population Institute.  "At the state level, we are seeing a deep and growing divide between states that seek to protect reproductive health and rights and those that do not. States with good grades are gradually improving, while states with poor grades are showing little or no improvement."

Twenty-two states received a B- or higher in 2017. Eleven states (California, Washington D.C., Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington) received an "A" in 2017, up from five the year before. The improved showing was largely attributable to state declines in teenage pregnancy rates.

But 27 states received a "D" or lower. 18 of those states received a failing grade ("F"), including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"The United States is in danger of becoming, in effect, the Divided States of Reproductive Health and Rights," said Walker. "We cannot let that happen. All those who are concerned about the state of reproductive health in America should be making their voices heard."

The Trump budget proposal unveiled this week signals worse attacks to come. It would eliminate the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program, invest in ineffective abstinence-only education programs, and block patients from seeing their preferred health care provider, Planned Parenthood.

Download the report card here. Special thanks goes to the Guttmacher Institute, whose research made it possible.

Contact:  Stephen Kent, skent@kentcom.com 914-589-5988

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-a-year-of-trump-policies-population-institutes-report-card-on-reproductive-healthrights-for-2017-lowers-overall-us-grade-to-a-d--300599710.html

SOURCE Population Institute



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.