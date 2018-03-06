medindia
Aevi Genomic Medicine to Host Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMX) (the Company) announced today

it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 and discuss
recent business updates.

To access the conference call by phone, please dial (877) 870-4263 (domestic) or (412) 317-0790 (international) and request to join the Aevi Genomic Medicine's Conference Call. The live webcast can be accessed under "Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.aevigenomics.com or via the following link. https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1739/24714

The archived webcast will be available for 30 days in the Investor section of Aevi Genomic Medicine website at www.aevigenomics.com.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, the company's research and development efforts leverages an internal genomics platform and an ongoing collaboration with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including (without limitation) those regarding the Company's financial position, its development and business strategy, its product candidates and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created by such laws. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by their use of the terms and phrases such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "planning, "expect," "believe," "will," "will likely," "should," "could," "would," "may" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. All such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those included within these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. As a result of these factors, the events described in the forward-looking statements contained in this release may not occur.

CONTACT:

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.Brian PiperBrian.Piper@aevigenomics.com

Westwicke PartnersChris Brinzey339-970-2843Chris.brinzey@westwicke.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

FTI ConsultingIrma Gomez-Dib+1-212-850-5761+1-415-706-9155 irma.gomez-dib@fticonsulting.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aevi-genomic-medicine-to-host-conference-call-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2017-financial-results-300607746.html

SOURCE Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.



