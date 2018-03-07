Aevi Genomic Medicine Expands Collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ MKT: GNMX) today announced that

it has expanded its collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Hakko Kirin) with the signing of an option agreement for an early stage monoclonal antibody program ("program") in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication.

Aevi Genomic Medicine and Kyowa Hakko Kirin have developed a collaboration framework to advance preclinical programs into the clinic, leveraging Aevi Genomic Medicine's expertise in rare and orphan pediatric diseases, and its ongoing collaboration with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ("CHOP") and the biobank at the Center for Applied Genomics at CHOP. This new program will focus on an undisclosed, first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting a specific cell surface marker implicated in an auto-immune ultra-orphan disease that primarily affects children.

"We are very excited to be deepening our partnership with Kyowa Hakko Kirin to identify and validate new potential targets in human disease," said Garry Neil, Chief Scientific Officer of Aevi Genomic Medicine. "We believe that this new program will demonstrate an ability to shorten development of novel medicines through a rigorous precision medicine methodology that pairs targeted KHK discoveries with the right patients in rare and orphan diseases by utilizing the comprehensive collection of rare and orphan specimens in the CHOP Biobank."

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, the company's research and development efforts leverage an internal genomics platform and an ongoing collaboration with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

About Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. is a research-based life sciences company, with special strengths in biotechnologies. In the core therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology and immunology / allergy, Kyowa Hakko Kirin leverages leading-edge biotechnologies centered on antibody technologies, to continually discover innovative new drugs and to develop and market those drugs world-wide. In this way, the company is working to realise its vision of becoming a Japan-based global specialty pharmaceutical company that contributes to the health and wellbeing of people around the world. You can learn more about the business at: www.kyowa-kirin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

