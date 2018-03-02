Advances in Personalized Ventilation Technology on Innovations TV Series

JUPITER, Fla., March 02, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award-winning series, Innovations with Ed

In this segment, viewers will learn about personalized ventilation, an innovative way of providing ventilatory support to critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) who are unable to breathe on their own. Personalized ventilation consists of a bedside diagnostic tool that helps healthcare professionals monitor diaphragm activity on the ventilator screen and a mode of mechanical ventilation, called NAVA® (Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist), that uses the patient's own respiratory drive to control the level and timing of respiratory support provided by the ventilator.

In order for a patient to leave the ICU, they must be able to breathe on their own. The transition from mechanical breathing to the patient's own breathing can be difficult. If the ventilator cannot follow the patient's breathing efforts, the patient can experience discomfort or even panic. In some cases, the patient must be sedated. NAVA represents a unique approach to ventilation because the ventilator is controlled directly by the patient's own neural control of breathing -- based on the electrical signal from the patient's diaphragm. NAVA, which was developed by Getinge and is available only on its Servo ventilators, helps address problems with patient-ventilator interaction. This can lead to an improved ICU experience for the patient due to a reduced need for sedation, fewer complications, and shorter time to be liberated from the ventilator.

"For decades, Getinge has worked continuously to understand the breathing needs of patients and delivered innovations to the market, such as NAVA, to match those needs," said Greg Master, President of ACT Getinge, US. "NAVA has been shown to improve patient comfort and outcomes and has been proven effective in more than 200 studies. We are delighted at the opportunity to showcase the benefits of this innovative technology - for adults, children, and premature infants -- to a large audience via the Innovations TV series."

"Recent advances in medical technology for very sick patients in the ICU are leading to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs for hospitals," said John Galvin, producer for the Innovations series. "We look forward to featuring personalized ventilation in our upcoming segment and exploring how it benefits patients and hospitals alike."

About Getinge: Getinge is a global provider of innovative solutions for operating rooms, intensive care units, sterilization departments and for life science companies and institutions. Based on our first-hand experience and close partnerships with clinical experts, healthcare professionals and medtech specialists, we are improving the every-day life for people, today and tomorrow. For more information, visit: http://www.getinge.com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions: Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend. For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or call (866) 496-4065.

