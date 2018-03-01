medindia
Advances in Medical Billing Solutions on Innovations Television Series

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Exploring recent breakthroughs in technology for the medical industry.

JUPITER, Fla., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an upcoming episode of the educational television series, Innovations

with Ed Begley, Jr., an interview with Zotec Partners (Zotec) will look at the complex realm of medical billing and how it affects patients' lives and healthcare practices.

Founder and CEO of Zotec, T. Scott Law, notes that the growing trend of patients with high deductible health plans has had a material impact on the physician revenue cycle. Law says, "As this patient population grows, their responsibility to pay also increases, which is why using innovative technology to enhance physician billing and collections processes becomes extremely beneficial to both physicians and their patients."

Together with Innovations, Law is excited to educate audiences about the benefits of physician revenue cycle processes and technologies. "When patients can access convenient and straightforward tools to pay their bills," Law says, "they have a greater propensity to pay them with less frustration, and in turn, physicians can put more focus on clinical care with less financial worry." Revenue cycle technologies can ultimately lead to more fluid patient experiences, from first contact with their healthcare provider to paying bills and beyond.

John Galvin, producer for the Innovation series, echoes Law's excitement about the upcoming episode. "Zotec's world-class learning organization attracts, engages, and retains top talent in order to provide measurable results for its clients and their patients," says Galvin. "We look forward to enlightening the public on this topic."

Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. airs on FOX Business. Check your local listings for more information.

About Zotec Partners: Zotec Partners is the largest privately held provider of revenue cycle management and patient experience services in the United States. The company is committed to the continual pursuit of excellence in the physician revenue cycle management industry by delivering effective solutions through its proprietary technology, personalized service and measurable client results. Currently, Zotec processes more than 80 million medical encounters for more than 9,000 physicians in all 50 states.

For more information about Zotec Partners, visit http://www.ZotecPartners.com.

About Innovations and DMG Productions: Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or call (866) 496-4065.

 

SOURCE Innovations



