Addus HomeCare to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2018 Healthcare Conference

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS), a provider of comprehensive home

Brian Poff

February 21

New York City

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday

care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, and, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2018 HealthcareConference, which takes place– 22, 2018, in. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available at the Company's website starting at, February 21, 2018.

A live broadcast of Addus HomeCare's presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: www.addus.com. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus Addus is a provider of comprehensive personal care services that are provided in the home and assist with activities of daily living. Addus' consumers are primarily persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus' payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. At September 30, 2017, Addus provided personal care services to approximately 35,000 consumers through 114 locations across 24 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

