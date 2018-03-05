medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Activus Rebrands as Cegedim Insurance Solutions

Monday, March 5, 2018 Health Insurance News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Provider of leading health insurance management solution Actisure to drive the International Division's expansion

BRISTOL, England and PARIS, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Activus Ltd. has rebranded as Cegedim Insurance Solutions. Founded in 1993, Activus built a global client base upon its award-winning health insurance management solution Actisure. This led to its acquisition by Cegedim in July 2015, Activus has since been an integral part of the group's Insurance Solutions Business Unit. Activus is now rebranding as Cegedim Insurance Solutions  to further strengthen the Business Unit's global standing.

Cegedim Insurance Solutions addresses the needs of all the players within the Healthcare Insurance ecosystem: insurers, brokers, practitioners and patients. As well as ensuring continued development in Actisure, it has been constantly integrating its offering, digital solutions for prevention and hospital stay management as well as complimentary capabilities such as teleconsultation, online appointment scheduling and healthcare provider assessment.

"Insurers looking to establish a competitive edge by optimising their claims processes, maximising visibility over their provider networks and delivering a greater customer experience can turn with confidence to Cegedim Insurance Solutions. With our expert R&D capabilities in Bristol and Toulouse, we have laid down a solid, comprehensive digital platform upon which healthcare insurers can build for success, either by integrating existing systems or deploying solutions from our ever-expanding suite," said Philippe Simon, President of Cegedim Insurance Solutions.

"When we talk to key market players, conversations are no longer limited to, for example, policy and claims management. Solution providers are now expected to address many other challenges, including wellness, hospital stay management and gamification, and to do so in the Cloud. We have the solutions to do so; and it is imperative that we communicate to the market that we can solve so many more of the challenges it faces, with Actisure at the heart of our portfolio," added Peter Crook, CEO Cegedim Insurance Solutions International Division.

Activus' Executive Leadership Team will now head Cegedim Insurance Solutions' International Division, with Peter Crook as Chief Executive Officer, Clive Kinsley as Chief Operating Officer, James Stokoe as Chief Commercial Officer and Phil Garbutt as Chief Technology Officer, joined by Stéphane Lacire as Chief Transformation Officer.

Find out more in this brief video

About Cegedim Insurance Solutions: Cegedim Insurance Solutions is a global leader in software and services across the healthcare ecosystem, from insurers and social welfare institutions to professionals, intermediaries and end users. Its end-to-end solutions suite supports 230,000 professionals and 43 million beneficiaries, with EUR2.9 billion in benefits paid and 400 million data flows processed annually. Cegedim Insurance Solutions is a business unit of Cegedim, whose 4,200 people generated EUR457m in revenue in 2017.

To learn more, please visit: http://www.cegedim-insurance.com. And follow Cegedim Insurance Solutions on Twitter: @CegedimIS and LinkedIn

     Aude Balleydier  Cegedim Media Relations and Communications Manager  Tel.: +33(0)149-096-881    aude.balleydier@cegedim.com

Giacomo Squintani  Cegedim Insurance Solutions Marketing Manager, International Division Tel.: +44(0)7977-068-176 giacomo.squintani@cegedim.com 

Follow Cegedim Insurance Solutions:  

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cegedim-insurance-solutions

https://mobile.twitter.com/cegedimis

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc98G3XpKEM6YUU1ds-sANg

Follow Cegedim:  

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/cegedim 

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/cegedim 

https://www.facebook.com/CegedimGroup/ 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCygRlgj65yGG6U2qVAPvS1Q 

SOURCE Cegedim Insurance Solutions



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.