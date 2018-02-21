medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Accountable Healthcare Staffing Wins Inavero's 2018 Best Of Staffing® Client And Talent Awards

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Accountable Healthcare Staffing, a leading supplemental healthcare

staffing company, announced today that it again won Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to its clients and healthcare professionals. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients and the employees they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied, and job seekers who work with winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

Focused on helping to connect healthcare professionals with contract, per diem and permanent positions at acute, subacute, and long-term care healthcare facilities across the United States, Accountable Healthcare Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 76.3% of their clients and 76.7% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry's average.

"Our company works hard to make service a priority and we are proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts as Best of Staffing®."  Accountable Healthcare Staffing's President and CEO, Kevin Little said.

"With a tight labor market and growing economy, finding the right recruiting partners is critical to success," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners provide consistently remarkable service to their clients and job candidates, and I couldn't be more proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Company

Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a distinguished market leader in the healthcare staffing industry with 28 office locations throughout the United States, servicing healthcare facilities in all 50 states.  The company places healthcare professionals at nearly 2,000 clients that are comprised of major medical centers, community-based hospitals, outpatient clinics, sub-acute and rehab hospitals, correctional and long-term care facilities. Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") – one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world – with 139 offices in 66 countries as of May 2017.

About Inavero

The Inavero team administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. Committed to delivering ongoing value to the industry, Inavero is proud to serve as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. 

About Best of Staffing

Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

Media Contact: Andrew Goldwyn, Accountable Healthcare Staffing, (561) 235-7805, AndrewGoldwyn@AHCStaff.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Accountable Healthcare Staffing



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.