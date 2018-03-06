Accountable Healthcare Staffing Opens Raleigh, NC Office

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Accountable Healthcare Staffing, one of the nation's largest

and fastest growing providers of quality healthcare staffing solutions announced today the opening of its newest office located in, North Carolina. Theoffice openingpromises to further expand Accountable's service excellence in themarketplace through a dedicated local presence. Theoffice staff will be dedicated to connecting healthcare professionals with contract, per diem and permanent positions at acute, subacute, and long-term care healthcare facilities across

"We are excited about our expansion into North Carolina with Mark Addison as the Branch Manager," Accountable Healthcare Staffing's President and CEO, Kevin Little said. "Mark has an established reputation for the highest quality of service. We look forward to him leading the successful launch of Accountable Healthcare Staffing in Raleigh."

"After spending many years in healthcare staffing in North Carolina, joining the Accountable family has been a tremendous experience," said Mark Addison. In my short tenure with Accountable, it is evident that the company is singularly focused on creating the ideal client and healthcare professional relationship to ensure that their experiences are second to none. I am proud to be opening the Raleigh branch for Accountable Healthcare Staffing and building lasting client and healthcare professional relationships throughout North Carolina."

About the Company

Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a distinguished market leader in the healthcare staffing industry with 29 office locations throughout the United States, servicing healthcare facilities in all 50 states. Accountable Healthcare Staffing has received numerous awards, including being recognized with Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards in 2017 and 2018. The company places healthcare professionals at nearly 2,000 clients that are comprised of major medical centers, community-based hospitals, outpatient clinics, sub-acute and rehab hospitals, correctional and long-term care facilities. Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") – one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world – with 139 offices in 66 countries as of May, 2017.

