medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Accountable Healthcare Staffing Opens Raleigh, NC Office

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Accountable Healthcare Staffing, one of the nation's largest

and fastest growing providers of quality healthcare staffing solutions announced today the opening of its newest office located in Raleigh, North Carolina.  The Raleigh office opening
promises to further expand Accountable's service excellence in the North Carolina marketplace through a dedicated local presence.  The Raleigh office staff will be dedicated to connecting healthcare professionals with contract, per diem and permanent positions at acute, subacute, and long-term care healthcare facilities across North Carolina.

"We are excited about our expansion into North Carolina with Mark Addison as the Branch Manager," Accountable Healthcare Staffing's President and CEO, Kevin Little said.  "Mark has an established reputation for the highest quality of service.  We look forward to him leading the successful launch of Accountable Healthcare Staffing in Raleigh."

"After spending many years in healthcare staffing in North Carolina, joining the Accountable family has been a tremendous experience," said Mark Addison.  In my short tenure with Accountable, it is evident that the company is singularly focused on creating the ideal client and healthcare professional relationship to ensure that their experiences are second to none.  I am proud to be opening the Raleigh branch for Accountable Healthcare Staffing and building lasting client and healthcare professional relationships throughout North Carolina."  

About the Company

Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a distinguished market leader in the healthcare staffing industry with 29 office locations throughout the United States, servicing healthcare facilities in all 50 states.  Accountable Healthcare Staffing has received numerous awards, including being recognized with Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards in 2017 and 2018.  The company places healthcare professionals at nearly 2,000 clients that are comprised of major medical centers, community-based hospitals, outpatient clinics, sub-acute and rehab hospitals, correctional and long-term care facilities.  Accountable Healthcare Staffing is a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") – one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment and service enterprises in the world – with 139 offices in 66 countries as of May, 2017.

Media Contact: Andrew Goldwyn, Accountable Healthcare Staffing, 561.235.7805, AndrewGoldwyn@AHCStaff.com

News distributed by PR Newswire iReach: https://ireach.prnewswire.com

 

SOURCE Accountable Healthcare Staffing



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.