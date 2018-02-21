medindia
ARKRAY USA Nominated as Finalist for Walmart Supplier Award

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Finalist in the Accelerate the Multi-Channel Category

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc., a leader in diabetes care

products, announced today the Company was recognized at the recent Walmart Supplier Growth Summit as a finalist for a Supplier Award in the "Accelerate the Multi-Channel" category.  

ARKRAY USA manufactures and supports the ReliOn™ brand of blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS), which are available only at Walmart.

"The fact that ARKRAY was a finalist for this significant accolade from Walmart is a testament to the quality of the teams ARKRAY has in place across our whole organization including regulatory, finance, sales, marketing, customer service and our best-in-class distribution operations," said ARKRAY USA President Jonathan Chapman. "Walmart is a tremendous partner and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support and drive the growth of the ReliOn™ brand."

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people who have diabetes - and the health professionals who care for them - can better manage the condition. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting edge technology such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkray-usa-nominated-as-finalist-for-walmart-supplier-award-300601484.html

SOURCE ARKRAY USA, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
