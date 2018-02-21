MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARKRAY USA, Inc., a leader in diabetes care

products, announced today the Company was recognized at the recent Walmart Supplier Growth Summit as a finalist for a Supplier Award in the "Accelerate the Multi-Channel" category.

ARKRAY USA manufactures and supports the ReliOn™ brand of blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS), which are available only at Walmart.

"The fact that ARKRAY was a finalist for this significant accolade from Walmart is a testament to the quality of the teams ARKRAY has in place across our whole organization including regulatory, finance, sales, marketing, customer service and our best-in-class distribution operations," said ARKRAY USA President Jonathan Chapman. "Walmart is a tremendous partner and we look forward to continuing our efforts to support and drive the growth of the ReliOn™ brand."

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care with headquarters in Kyoto, Japan. For more than half a century, ARKRAY has pioneered products to ensure that people who have diabetes - and the health professionals who care for them - can better manage the condition. ARKRAY currently does business in more than 80 countries worldwide and is the market leader in diabetes management in the long-term care market in the U.S. The Company has a long history of developing cutting edge technology such as the first portable glucose analyzer available in the United States; the first HbA1C analyzer; and the first hand-held blood glucose meter. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arkray-usa-nominated-as-finalist-for-walmart-supplier-award-300601484.html

SOURCE ARKRAY USA, Inc.