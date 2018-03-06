ARANZ Medical announces issuance of new patent and 2017 closing of NZ$3million

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ARANZ Medical announced today the issuance of United States Patent

9,861,285, Handheld Skin Measuring or Monitoring Device, the most recent patent to be issued in ARANZ Medical's growing portfolio of intellectual property.

Bruce Davey, ARANZ Medical's CEO, commented, "Our

."

growing investment in intellectual property mirrors our commitment to broadening our hardware and software product lines in response to unmet customer needs. We are committed to helping our healthcare and corporate partners have the best quality and broadest range of monitoring and documentation tools to enhance the successful treatment of chronic wounds and other skin-surface abnormalities

In 2017, ARANZ Medical released new app-based products for skin and wound assessment that enable images and data to be collected at the bedside on mobile devices. These new apps provide more cost effective and simplified skin assessment solutions for users who do not need the fully featured Silhouette® product suite, while still providing the same high levels of data security.

ARANZ Medical's Silhouette 3-D image capture device and SilhouetteCentral software package is used worldwide in clinical trial monitoring by leading wound-care centers and pharmaceutical developers. The company's Silhouette system automates imaging, measuring and documenting of skin conditions, including chronic wounds, removing operator variability and providing accurate data for easy analysis. The images and data collected with Silhouette can lead to improvements in monitoring accuracy that can be critical to clinical trial and clinical practice outcomes.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Bruce Davey, CEO, ARANZ Medicalbruce.davey@aranzmedical.com+64 21 556 763

About ARANZ Medical

ARANZ Medical Limited is a privately-held medical device company focused on commercializing innovative, proprietary medical image-capture devices and recording, reporting and analysis software. The company's systems are primarily used in the chronic wound market, and are well-suited to telemedicine applications. ARANZ Medical has a global customer base spanning the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Europe, Asia, and New Zealand. For more information visit: www.aranzmedical.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aranz-medical-announces-issuance-of-new-patent-and-2017-closing-of-nz3million-300608704.html

SOURCE ARANZ Medical