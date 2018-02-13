medindia
APAC Biosimilar Market, Forecast 2025

Tuesday, February 13, 2018 Research News
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patent Expiries, Defined Regulatory Pathways, and Escalating Healthcare Costs to Boost Growth

Biosimilars is a massive opportunity; regardless of a slow start, the market will eventually be a huge business. As per Frost & Sullivan's estimate, biologic

drugs worth $70–$80 billion will lose exclusivity in the next 5 years globally and APAC's contribution would be more than 20%. Countries in the region, such as India, China, and South Korea, offer an attractive opportunity for drug development and commercialization. Moreover, these are generics-driven markets, providing a positive opportunity for biosimilars development and commercialization.

Research Highlights The launch of innovative production platforms will reduce the cost of biosimilar production, thus providing substantial price differentiation. In the next 4–5 years, two-thirds of the patent expiries would be in biosimilars and specialty segments such as bio-betters that have high profit margins. High revenue-churning blockbuster drugs are set to lose their patent protection in APAC during the forecast period and biosimilars companies are proactive in filing applications for marketing rights. In the pharmaceuticals market, there is a shift towards higher-value biological therapies, biosimilars, and specialty segments, where there is less competition despite high profit margins. With several biological drugs expected to lose patents by 2020, this segment is expected to experience an annual growth rate of more than 30.0% by 2020. Many Asian companies have biosimilars molecules under development, such as LG Life Sciences, Samsung Bioepis, and Celtrion. Cipla has already launched the biosimilar version in India in 2013, followed by Intas Pharmaceuticals in March 2015. Samsung Bioepis has also received approval for its biosimilar in South Korea in September 2015 for entracept.

Key Features The key objective of this research service is to help clients identify the major growth opportunities for biosimilars across therapeutic areas such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, and diabetes, and understand the key challenges in the space.

Key Issues Addressed • What is the current scenario of the biosimilars market in APAC, and how far will it grow? • What are the key factors driving the market, and what are the barriers that need to be resolved? • Which are the key market segments to look out for, and what are the key trends and regulatory aspects? • Who are the key market participants involved, and where do they stand? • What are the factors affecting the biosimilars market in the different regions of APAC, and how will these factors affect the market? • What is the future of the biosimilars market in Asia?

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apac-biosimilar-market-forecast-2025-300597838.html

SOURCE Reportlinker


Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

