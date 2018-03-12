ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ann Rhoads and Elisabeth Sandoval to Company's Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ALASTIN Skincare, Inc. (www.alastin.com) —a specialty aesthetics company

dedicated to developing and marketing innovative, clinically-tested physician-dispensed skin care products with proprietary TriHex Technology® that enhance, protect, and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime—has announced the appointment ofandto the company's Board of Directors.

Ms. Rhoads is a healthcare finance executive with over 25 years of experience which includes roles as Chief Financial Officer of two companies, raising over $400M through public and private offerings, and service as a Board Director and Chair of Audit and Compensation Committees across several public and private Boards. In addition to her operating roles in healthcare companies, she has experience as an executive with the VC firm Sprout Group, and the management consulting firm Bain & Company.

Ms. Sandoval holds a proven track record of successful business leadership and development of leading brands in a variety of areas including the medical aesthetics arena. She currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer for Alder Biopharmaceuticals, and previously was Chief Commercial Officer at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, which was sold to Allergan in 2015 for $2.1 Billion. Prior to this, Ms. Sandoval spent 24 years at Allergan Inc., where she held the role of Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and drove the launch of the market-leading Juvederm® dermal filler and established its worldwide marketing team.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ann and Elisabeth join the ALASTIN team on our Board of Directors," said Diane S. Goostree, President and CEO of ALASTIN Skincare. "They bring a wealth of experience related to financial and commercialization strategies within the healthcare and aesthetics space and will be valuable advisors to us as we continue our rapid growth and evolution as a leader in the aesthetics field with our Procedure Enhancement System products and daily skin care Restore & Renew product line."

About ALASTIN Skincare, Inc.: ALASTIN Skincare is dedicated to developing innovative, clinically-tested skin care products that correct, protect and maintain healthy skin for a lifetime. Our unparalleled and award-winning Procedure Enhancement and Restore & Renew products are formulated with our TriHex Technology®, a proprietary combination of key peptides and other synergistic ingredients using the latest technology and are clinically tested to demonstrate safety and their ability to help reawaken the skin's youthful regenerating processes.

