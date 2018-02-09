medindia
AKRX Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) Investors

Friday, February 9, 2018 Drug News
BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) that

it is filing legal claims on behalf of investors against the company for possible securities fraud violations..

Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) investors that purchased stock BETWEEN MAY 6, 2014 AND APRIL 24, 2015  are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our

AKRX Shareholder Lawsuit Settlement webpage or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) will pay $24 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of inflating revenue figures and using faulty accounting practices after a federal judge granted preliminary approval for a deal between the two parties in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

Kyros Law Offices urges Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) investors to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) Lawsuit Settlement or call 1-800-934-2921 to find out if you have a case.

Due to the terms of the proposed settlement, your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akrx-investor-alert-kyros-law-is-filing-compensation-claims-on-behalf-of-akorn-pharmaceuticals-nasdaq-akrx-investors-300596403.html

SOURCE Kyros Law



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
