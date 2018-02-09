AKRX Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Compensation Claims on Behalf of Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) Investors

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) that

Akorn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AKRX) will pay $24 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the company of inflating revenue figures and using faulty accounting practices after a federal judge granted preliminary approval for a deal between the two parties in United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division.

Due to the terms of the proposed settlement, your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

