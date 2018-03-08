medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

AHSA Launches Trio: Next Generation VMS Solution in Healthcare Staffing

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AHSA, a nationwide healthcare workforce solutions provider, announced

today the upcoming release of its redesigned vendor management technology under the new name "Trio."

"Our healthcare clients will be able to rely on Trio as their innovative, central platform for managing their nursing, allied and locum tenens

supplemental staffing needs. Our clients already considered our VMS to be easy-to-navigate, and now it is even more simplified with exceptional visibility into staffing levels, financial reports, credentialing and more," said Tim Cerny, President of AHSA.

Key enhancements of Trio include improved workflow and transparent reporting visibility, as well as robust locum tenens staffing capabilities. The combination of AHSA's Trio VMS technology and its dedicated client services team has resulted in a powerful clinical staffing solution that serves hospitals and health systems with greater efficiency, reducing costs associated with managing supplemental staffing.

"Trio, our new VMS brand name, reflects our continued focus in bringing together the three key elements of our workforce solution: Clients, Staffing Agencies, and AHSA. The simple, decisive lines of our logo reflect AHSA's goals of performance and simplicity," added Cerny.

About AHSAFounded in 2003, AHSA streamlines and simplifies the supplemental staffing process for healthcare organizations throughout the nation. AHSA offers healthcare clients a single point of contact solution to access a strategic, aggregated network of more than 200 of the best staffing agencies in the U.S. brought together under one contract.

As a pioneer in the healthcare Managed Service Provider and VMS industry, AHSA was the first MSP to provide a VMS solution for physician staffing, in addition to nursing, allied health and non-clinical workforce solutions to its client facilities. This distinguishes the company as a comprehensive, vendor-neutral solution for any healthcare facility searching for a MSP/VMS.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahsa-launches-trio-next-generation-vms-solution-in-healthcare-staffing-300610243.html

SOURCE AHSA



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.