AHSA Launches Trio: Next Generation VMS Solution in Healthcare Staffing

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AHSA, a nationwide healthcare workforce solutions provider, announced

today the upcoming release of its redesigned vendor management technology under the new name "Trio."

"Our healthcare clients will be able to rely on Trio as their innovative, central platform for managing their nursing, allied and locum tenens

Tim Cerny

supplemental staffing needs. Our clients already considered our VMS to be easy-to-navigate, and now it is even more simplified with exceptional visibility into staffing levels, financial reports, credentialing and more," said, President of AHSA.

Key enhancements of Trio include improved workflow and transparent reporting visibility, as well as robust locum tenens staffing capabilities. The combination of AHSA's Trio VMS technology and its dedicated client services team has resulted in a powerful clinical staffing solution that serves hospitals and health systems with greater efficiency, reducing costs associated with managing supplemental staffing.

"Trio, our new VMS brand name, reflects our continued focus in bringing together the three key elements of our workforce solution: Clients, Staffing Agencies, and AHSA. The simple, decisive lines of our logo reflect AHSA's goals of performance and simplicity," added Cerny.

About AHSA Founded in 2003, AHSA streamlines and simplifies the supplemental staffing process for healthcare organizations throughout the nation. AHSA offers healthcare clients a single point of contact solution to access a strategic, aggregated network of more than 200 of the best staffing agencies in the U.S. brought together under one contract.

As a pioneer in the healthcare Managed Service Provider and VMS industry, AHSA was the first MSP to provide a VMS solution for physician staffing, in addition to nursing, allied health and non-clinical workforce solutions to its client facilities. This distinguishes the company as a comprehensive, vendor-neutral solution for any healthcare facility searching for a MSP/VMS.

