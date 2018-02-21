medindia
ACell, Inc. Announces Agreement to be Exclusive US Distributor of Xpansion Micro-Autografting Kit

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 General News
Xpansion Kit Designed to Minimize Size of Patient Donor Sites Needed for Skin Grafting

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACell, Inc. today announced a new distribution agreement with Applied Tissue

Technologies LLC (ATT; Hingham, MA).  ACell will be the exclusive US distributor of ATT's Xpansion micro-autografting kit, which offers a novel approach to split-thickness skin grafting procedures used to manage complex wounds. 

Autologous split-thickness skin grafts are the standard of care for achieving wound closure in many clinical settings.  However, the procedure still has challenges, including poor skin quality, infections, scarring, and poor cosmetic outcomes.  In addition, the need to harvest skin from the patient can lead to additional donor site complications.    

The Xpansion micro-autografting kit facilitates durable closure of complex wounds while maximizing the ratio of donor skin to wound bed area – minimizing the size of painful donor sites.  In addition, the kit can be used with only local anesthetic, providing physicians with the option to perform procedures outside of the operating room.

"The Xpansion micro-autografting kit is a strong complement to ACell's core MatriStem UBM™ devices," said David W. Elliot, ACell Vice President of Marketing.  "UBM devices like Cytal® or MicroMatrix® can be used to manage a wound until the treating physician determines that skin grafting is appropriate.  Micro-autografts could then be used, ultimately bringing the wound to full closure."   

"We are excited to partner with ATT to distribute the Xpansion micro-autografting kit, which we believe represents the next generation of skin grafting," said Patrick A. McBrayer, President and CEO.  "ACell continues to grow its portfolio of wound care technologies in order to offer physicians and their patients a range of clinical options for wound management."

About ACell, Inc.ACell, Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of medical devices for wound management and surgical soft tissue repair.  ACell is committed to becoming and remaining an innovative leader in regenerative medical technology, offering superior healing options for doctors and patients.  ACell is a privately held company and operates manufacturing facilities in Columbia, MD and Lafayette, IN. 

About XpansionThe Xpansion micro-autografting kit consists of single-use, disposable instruments designed to be used for the harvesting, mechanical preparation, and application of split-thickness skin autografts for the purpose of transplantation onto wounds. This product is provided sterile for single patient use.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acell-inc-announces-agreement-to-be-exclusive-us-distributor-of-xpansion-micro-autografting-kit-300601834.html

SOURCE ACell, Inc.



What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

