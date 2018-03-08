ABC Financial and Listen360 Announce Vendor Relationship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider

to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with Listen360.

The Listen360 member engagement platform provides club owners with instant, actionable member feedback. Through metrics, dashboards, and text analytics,

they help clubs leverage direct member feedback to enhance their offerings and consistently deliver a superior member experience. Listen360 also helps clubs capitalize on the power of their happiest members and build their online credibility by soliciting 5-star reviews on sites like Google and Facebook.

"Listen360 gives clubs a high-level overview of what their members are saying about their personal experience with the facility and allows for immediate intervention when there has been a poor experience," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "This kind of real time response opportunity will help our clients respond to member issues before they become detrimental to the relationship."

About Listen360Listen360 helps over 5,000 health & fitness businesses remain attentive to the needs of their client base. Through its direct integration with ABC Financial, Listen360 automatically sends feedback requests to first-time clients and loyal members at key moments of engagement, when they are most likely to share feedback about what is important to them. Club and studio owners are armed with the information they need to make smart business decisions and keep members coming back, while delighted members are prompted to leave glowing reviews and share testimonials on Google, Facebook, and other popular sites. Learn more at www.listen360.com.

About ABC FinancialLaunched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. Headquartered in the Little Rock, Ark. area, ABC Financial serves approximately 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com. Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club management software.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Steve AyersChief Revenue OfficerABC Financial 501-515-5066steve.ayers@abcfinancial.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-financial-and-listen360-announce-vendor-relationship-300610653.html

SOURCE ABC Financial