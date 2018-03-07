medindia
ABC Financial and Fitness BI Announce Vendor Relationship

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider

to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with Fitness BI.

By integrating with additional data sources, Fitness BI displays a single dashboard with combined data from multiple club software systems and applications. 

Allowing data to intertwine, previously unavailable data reveals actionable insight to club owners and their management teams.

"The team at Fitness BI are club owners so they understand the benefits of compiling application data, from multiple sources, to create an easy to understand view of daily activity in all facets of the club," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial.  "Our clients can easily combine the data they receive from our software with that of additional applications to display all the clubs KPI's in one easy to access and highly visible web page."

About Fitness BILocated in the San Francisco Bay Area, Fitness BI is the fitness industry's ultimate dashboard solution. With integrations to more than 30 of the most widely adopted software platforms in the industry, Fitness BI provides an all in one data solution that is solving complex business challenges and saving hundreds of hours in reporting time for club operators everywhere. The company partners with industry leaders to provide real time actionable insights at the touch of a button. Learn more at www.fitnessbi.com.

About ABC FinancialLaunched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry.   Headquartered in the Little Rock, Ark. area, ABC Financial serves approximately 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com.  Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club management software.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Steve AyersChief Revenue OfficerABC Financial 501-515-5066steve.ayers@abcfinancial.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-financial-and-fitness-bi-announce-vendor-relationship-300609443.html

SOURCE ABC Financial



