medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

ABC Financial and Aldous & Associates Announce Vendor Relationship

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider

to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with Aldous & Associates.

Aldous & Associates believes individuals (members) have promised to pay their account and held accountable to that obligation, while at

the same time respecting that the gym owns the contract and has the final say on how to handle each account. Their approach is to contact delinquent members with the intent to collect the full amount due. In order for Aldous & Associates' clients to stay in good graces with their members, they absorb any negative feedback from delinquent members; handling each account professionally, with firmness and respect. Their work philosophy ensures that each account receives the individual attention needed to exhaust every avenue to collect a debt while maintaining a positive relationship between the client and member.

"Employing a legal firm as a collection agency is a smart choice for ABC clients," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "Members understand the sense of urgency in responding to a demand letter or a collection call, from a law firm. They know it is in their best interest to cooperate." 

About Aldous & AssociatesAldous & Associates is a law firm that specializes in fitness industry 90 day past due consumer collections. Now in its ninth year, Aldous was founded and continues around gym friendly service policies such as no fees for account reinstatements or cancellations, complete flexibility on reporting on credit, and no cost amnesty programs. The firm is fully staffed in Salt Lake City with college-educated employees, many of which are bilingual. The firm has all the traditional collection tools of robust call and email campaigns with the added muscle of powerful legal legitimacy. Through its policies and professional efforts, all clients experience maximum retention of members.

About ABC FinancialLaunched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. Headquartered in the Little Rock, Ark. area, ABC Financial serves over 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com. Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club management software.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Steve AyersChief Revenue OfficerABC Financial 501-515-5066steve.ayers@abcfinancial.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-financial-and-aldous--associates-announce-vendor-relationship-300608893.html

SOURCE ABC Financial



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.