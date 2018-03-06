ABC Financial and Aldous & Associates Announce Vendor Relationship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Financial (ABC), the leading software and payment processing provider

to the health and fitness industry, announced their preferred partnership with Aldous & Associates.

Aldous & Associates believes individuals (members) have promised to pay their account and held accountable to that obligation, while at

the same time respecting that the gym owns the contract and has the final say on how to handle each account. Their approach is to contact delinquent members with the intent to collect the full amount due. In order for Aldous & Associates' clients to stay in good graces with their members, they absorb any negative feedback from delinquent members; handling each account professionally, with firmness and respect. Their work philosophy ensures that each account receives the individual attention needed to exhaust every avenue to collect a debt while maintaining a positive relationship between the client and member.

"Employing a legal firm as a collection agency is a smart choice for ABC clients," stated Kelly Card, SVP of Partner Relations for ABC Financial. "Members understand the sense of urgency in responding to a demand letter or a collection call, from a law firm. They know it is in their best interest to cooperate."

About Aldous & AssociatesAldous & Associates is a law firm that specializes in fitness industry 90 day past due consumer collections. Now in its ninth year, Aldous was founded and continues around gym friendly service policies such as no fees for account reinstatements or cancellations, complete flexibility on reporting on credit, and no cost amnesty programs. The firm is fully staffed in Salt Lake City with college-educated employees, many of which are bilingual. The firm has all the traditional collection tools of robust call and email campaigns with the added muscle of powerful legal legitimacy. Through its policies and professional efforts, all clients experience maximum retention of members.

About ABC FinancialLaunched in 1981, ABC Financial has revolutionized software and payment processing for the health and fitness industry. Headquartered in the Little Rock, Ark. area, ABC Financial serves over 7,000 clubs throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Europe. The company's innovative club management software, DataTrak, is the most complete web-based software in the health and fitness industry. www.abcfinancial.com. Text DataTrak to 87365 to receive additional information about ABC Financial's club management software.

CONTACT INFORMATION:Steve AyersChief Revenue OfficerABC Financial 501-515-5066steve.ayers@abcfinancial.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abc-financial-and-aldous--associates-announce-vendor-relationship-300608893.html

SOURCE ABC Financial