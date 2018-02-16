8K Miles Software Services Limited Launches Blockchain Platform - 8K Miles Health Edge

MUMBAI, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

8K Miles Software Services Limited (NSE: 8KMILES) (BSE: 512161), announced today that the Company is launching 8K Health Edge

$8.7 trillion

$7 trillion

report from The Economic Intelligence Unit, World Industry Outlook, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, the combined healthcare spending in the world's major regions is expected to reach USDby 2020, up from USDin 2015. As the world's healthcare needs not only continue to grow and become more complex, technology such as Blockchain is underutilized.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chief Executive Officer of 8K Miles, stated, "With the launch of 8K Miles Health Edge, our team intends to unleash the power of Blockchain. Blockchain allows organizations in any chain of records or transactions to avoid intermediaries or reduce the number of intermediaries in healthcare delivery, thus subsequently cutting down costs and ensuring real time solutions. Ability to establish trust-based network between entities and inherent security that comes with it makes Blockchain ideal for Health Information Management."

Mr. Venkatachari added, "Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Big data and better analytics are all part of improving how healthcare is delivered around the world when coupled with Blockchain-based infrastructure that can revolutionize the world of personalized care, medicine and medical research. While every national health care system is different, technology can provide cross-border solutions. Our partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and Oracle uniquely position 8K Miles to develop a secure Cloud Blockchain that is fully HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified. Developed, emerging and least developed countries cannot continue to increase their health care budgets without seeing real-time results and qualified and quantified outcomes. 8K Miles is ready to lead the charge and unleash the power of Blockchain to decentralize health care bottlenecks yet centralize patients' health information to overcome the transparency issues that many of the world's healthcare systems face."

8K Miles Software Services is a global Cloud & Security solutions provider and Next Generation Cloud MSP headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly traded company listed on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). 8K Miles Software Services offers secure Cloud solution allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud. We have Cloud solutions that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. Our CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market.

