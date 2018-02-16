medindia
8K Miles Software Services Limited Launches Blockchain Platform - 8K Miles Health Edge

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
MUMBAI, February 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Proprietary Blockchain Technology Solutions t

o be Rolled Out Throughout 2018 

8K Miles Software Services Limited (NSE: 8KMILES) (BSE: 512161), announced today that the Company is launching 8K Health Edge

(http://www.8khealthedge.com), a proprietary Blockchain platform, which may translate into solutions for some of the most complex problems in global healthcare. According to a June 2017 report from The Economic Intelligence Unit, World Industry Outlook, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, the combined healthcare spending in the world's major regions is expected to reach USD $8.7 trillion by 2020, up from USD $7 trillion in 2015. As the world's healthcare needs not only continue to grow and become more complex, technology such as Blockchain is underutilized.

Suresh Venkatachari, Chief Executive Officer of 8K Miles, stated, "With the launch of 8K Miles  Health Edge, our team intends to unleash the power of Blockchain. Blockchain allows organizations in any chain of records or transactions to avoid intermediaries or reduce the number of intermediaries in healthcare delivery, thus subsequently cutting down costs and ensuring real time solutions. Ability to establish trust-based network between entities and inherent security that comes with it makes Blockchain ideal for Health Information Management."

Mr. Venkatachari added, "Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Big data and better analytics are all part of improving how healthcare is delivered around the world when coupled with Blockchain-based infrastructure that can revolutionize the world of personalized care, medicine and medical research. While every national health care system is different, technology can provide cross-border solutions. Our partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and Oracle uniquely position 8K Miles to develop a secure Cloud Blockchain that is fully HIPAA compliant and HITRUST certified. Developed, emerging and least developed countries cannot continue to increase their health care budgets without seeing real-time results and qualified and quantified outcomes. 8K Miles is ready to lead the charge and unleash the power of Blockchain to decentralize health care bottlenecks yet centralize patients' health information to overcome the transparency issues that many of the world's healthcare systems face."

About 8K Miles Software Services (http://www.8kmiles.com)

8K Miles Software Services is a global Cloud & Security solutions provider and Next Generation Cloud MSP headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area and a publicly traded company listed on Indian Stock Exchanges (NSE and BSE). 8K Miles Software Services offers secure Cloud solution allowing for organizations in highly regulated industries to embrace the Cloud. We have Cloud solutions that can meet GxP, HIPAA, PCI, SOX and GLB making it easy to meet regulatory compliance on the Cloud. Our CloudEz platform combines Automation, Security, Governance and Validation for regulatory compliance, helping to reduce costs and time to market.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Vivek Nair passion4vivek@gmail.com +91-9833-115-116 Passion 4 Communication Pvt Ltd


