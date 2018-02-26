medindia
4Front Promotes Leise Rosman to Chief Operating Officer

Monday, February 26, 2018
PHOENIX, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Front Holdings, LLC ("4Front"), a leading investment and management firm in the medical

cannabis industry, today announced it has promoted Leise Rosman to Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Rosman will provide the leadership, management, and vision necessary to effectively scale the company's operations.

Rosman

joined 4Front in 2014 and assumed management of 4Front's extensive application and licensing work in new markets, and the design and delivery of 4Front's professional advisory products. She was also instrumental in developing 4Front's proprietary content that is currently in use at several premier medical cannabis dispensaries.

"During her tenure at 4Front, Leise has demonstrated outstanding leadership and the entrepreneurial drive that is essential in the burgeoning cannabis industry," said Josh Rosen, 4Front's CEO. "Leise exemplifies our commitment to building a world-class team and I have the utmost confidence in her, in part because of the remarkable reputation she's developed within the industry. Her support of numerous state-managed competitive application processes has resulted in 4Front attaining one of the highest success rates in the cannabis industry."

Prior to 4Front, Rosman spent more than a decade managing strategy and operations for public policy organizations, including Corporation for a Skilled Workforce, a national nonprofit that partners with government, business, and community leaders to support the creation of jobs.

"It's a fascinating time to be in the cannabis industry," said Rosman. "I look forward to helping 4Front continue to set the standard for how to operate a responsible and professional cannabis business, and to supporting the success of our partners in the U.S. and abroad through the growth of our industry-leading operations and compliance platform."

About 4Front4Front Holdings, LLC ("4Front"), is a leading investment and management firm in the U.S. cannabis sector. It has developed a national platform that consists of a multi-state footprint, including its Mission-branded retail operations, and a far-reaching network of partner relationships. Led by a group of professionals with experience in finance, real estate, manufacturing, and multi-location retail and hospitality operations, 4Front brings to the table a comprehensive collection of management skills and hands-on operating expertise. It has invested heavily in its talent and capabilities in order to support the rapid operational growth curve in front of it. For more information, visit www.4frontventures.com.

Headshot available upon request.

Media ContactsAnne Donohoe/ Azizza BrinsonKCSA Strategic Communications212-896-1265 / 212-896-1276adonohoe@kcsa.com / abrinson@kcsa.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-promotes-leise-rosman-to-chief-operating-officer-300603650.html

SOURCE 4Front



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
