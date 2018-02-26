medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

4-year-old Child Successfully Treated for Complicated Brain Tumor at Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon - Best Neurosurgery Treatment in Gurugram

Monday, February 26, 2018 Child Health News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

GURGAON, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- A four-year-old Uzbek child suffering from a deadly brain tumor

visited India after remaining untreated at hospitals in Germany and Russia

- Given the intensive double surgeries that required absolute precision,

Dr. (Prof) V.S Mehta, Chairman Neurosciences at Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, and his team eliminated the double-sided tumor

A leading neurosurgery team of Delhi NCR successfully treated a complicated brain tumor of a four-year-old child from Uzbekistan. The neurosurgeons at Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon under the guidance of Dr. (Prof.) VS Mehta, Chairman Neurosciences, Paras Healthcare, Paras Gurugram, performed surgical intervention using the latest image-guided brain tumor technology.

     (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/582327/Paras_Hospitals_Logo.jpg )      (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/645975/Paras_Hospital_Arnella_Khachaturyan.jpg )

In the month of April last year, four-year-old Arnella Khachaturyan fainted in her kindergarten class suffering from a right side paralysis. The brain tumor was detected by the doctors in Tashkent. In search of optimum treatment for their little daughter, the parents met doctors at Russia and Germany but were not able to attain any definitive solution, before they came to India for treatment. In India, they also visited many private hospitals and were advised various treatments including chemotherapy and radiotherapy but were against the suggestion of surgery. The parents chose to undergo radiotherapy at a private hospital in India. The child, however, continued to deteriorate after radiotherapy.

In search of a definitive treatment for their daughter, they met Dr. (Prof.) V.S Mehta, Chairman Neurosciences, Paras Healthcare and their team from Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon, where they advised surgery and after several discussions and counselling, the parents agreed to a surgery.

Dr.(Prof.) V.S Mehta, Chairman Neurosciences, Paras Healthcare, said, "It was a rare case, brain stem glioma and requires delicate analysis of the situation. After diagnosis, the child had two separate tumors in the brain stem. We concluded that a double surgery was the only option. We initially removed the right side tumor and after three months Arnella had to be operated again to remove the tumor situated on the left side of the brain stem. The case was critical and has not been performed in India that often. Biopsy of the tumor was also favorable to the child and is likely to have a good long-term prognosis."

The brainstem is the posterior part of the brain, adjoining and structurally continuous with the spinal cord. Though small, this is an extremely important part of the brain as it controls the flow of messages between the brain and the rest of the body, and it also controls basic body functions such as breathing, swallowing, heart rate, blood pressure, consciousness, and whether one is awake or sleepy. As all the nerves going to the body passes through this small structure, even fraction of millimeter injury can produce major neurological deficits.

A brainstem glioma is a cancerous tumor in the brainstem. Around 75% are diagnosed in children and young adults under the age of 20 but have been known to affect older adults as well. This tumor is not operated upon by most neurosurgeons in the world and only selected neurosurgeons operate on selected cases of the brain stem. Dr. Mehta is one of the neurosurgeons who has a vast experience of operating brain stem in the world.

India is globally becoming famous for providing quality treatment, and yet again, another parents' search across continents was happily addressed by the doctors in India.

About Paras Healthcare  

Paras Healthcare was founded in 2006. The key specialties that are mainly focused in all units are - cancer care, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics & joint replacement, urology, nephrology, kidney transplant, cardiology, cardiac sciences, gastroenterology & GI surgery, general & lap surgery along with plastic surgery to list a few. Approximately each unit has at least 30 specialties and super specialties.

Media Contact: Shweta Gopika Chopra shweta.gopika@parashospitals.com +91-8587077925 Manager Corporate Communications & Branding Paras Healthcare Pvt. Ltd



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.