1315 Capital Completes Single Close on Over $300 Million Healthcare Growth Equity Fund

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1315 Capital, LLC, an expansion and growth equity firm that invests in

$300 million

$250 million

commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology and healthcare services companies, today announced the single close of 1315 Capital II, a healthcare growth equity fund, at its hard cap over, exceeding itstarget. Similar to the first fund, 1315 Capital II includes endowment, foundation, public and private pension, and family office limited partners.

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our management teams and investors as we continue to support innovation and solutions across healthcare," said Adele Oliva, Founding Partner. 1315 Capital will invest on average $10-$30 million into existing companies, or as part of the creation of a commercial stage 'jumpstart'. Of the eight current 1315 Capital portfolio companies, four have been 'jumpstarts' where 1315 Capital partnered with experienced management teams on acquiring or licensing commercial stage assets as a platform for growth.

Since closing its first fund in 2016, the 1315 Capital team has expanded, adding senior investment professionals Matthew Reber and Edward Chan to the firm. In addition, 1315 Capital Operating Partners Tim Einwechter, Rick Ferreira, Antony Koblish, John Spitznagel, Greg Stokes, and Paul Touhey will continue to work alongside the investment team and portfolio companies.

"Our Operating Team model remains a unique and powerful part of our strategy," stated Michael Koby, Founding Partner. "The teams help to identify compelling potential portfolio investments, as well as add to the success and growth of these companies."

The new fund brings 1315 Capital's total assets under management to more than $500 million.

About 1315 Capital1315 Capital provides expansion and growth capital to commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology, and healthcare services companies. 1315 Capital leverages experienced investors and proven operating teams to work alongside portfolio company management to rapidly grow platform companies into high value businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, visit www.1315capital.com.

