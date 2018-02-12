medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

1315 Capital Completes Single Close on Over $300 Million Healthcare Growth Equity Fund

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Over half a billion dollars under management; firm targets expansion and growth stage companies across the healthcare industry

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1315 Capital, LLC, an expansion and growth equity firm that invests in

commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology and healthcare services companies, today announced the single close of 1315 Capital II, a healthcare growth equity fund, at its hard cap over $300 million, exceeding its $250 million target. Similar to the first fund, 1315 Capital II includes endowment, foundation, public and private pension, and family office limited partners.

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our management teams and investors as we continue to support innovation and solutions across healthcare," said Adele Oliva, Founding Partner. 1315 Capital will invest on average $10-$30 million into existing companies, or as part of the creation of a commercial stage 'jumpstart'. Of the eight current 1315 Capital portfolio companies, four have been 'jumpstarts' where 1315 Capital partnered with experienced management teams on acquiring or licensing commercial stage assets as a platform for growth.

Since closing its first fund in 2016, the 1315 Capital team has expanded, adding senior investment professionals Matthew Reber and Edward Chan to the firm. In addition, 1315 Capital Operating Partners Tim Einwechter, Rick Ferreira, Antony Koblish, John Spitznagel, Greg Stokes, and Paul Touhey will continue to work alongside the investment team and portfolio companies.

"Our Operating Team model remains a unique and powerful part of our strategy," stated Michael Koby, Founding Partner. "The teams help to identify compelling potential portfolio investments, as well as add to the success and growth of these companies."

The new fund brings 1315 Capital's total assets under management to more than $500 million.

About 1315 Capital1315 Capital provides expansion and growth capital to commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical, medical technology, and healthcare services companies. 1315 Capital leverages experienced investors and proven operating teams to work alongside portfolio company management to rapidly grow platform companies into high value businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, visit www.1315capital.com.

Media Contact: Alyson Kuritz Zer0 to 5ive for 1315 Capital (908) 892-7149  Alyson@0to5.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1315-capital-completes-single-close-on-over-300-million-healthcare-growth-equity-fund-300596659.html

SOURCE 1315 Capital, LLC



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.