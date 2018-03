Urology Specialty

Urology is a surgical specialty which deals with diseases of the male and female urinary tract and the male reproductive organs. This can include diseases affecting the bladder, urethra, ureter, kidneys, and adrenal glands, along with the epididymis, prostate, seminal vesicles and testes specifically in men.

