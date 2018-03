Transplantation Specialty

Organ transplantation is a surgical procedure to replace a failing, diseased organ with a healthier donor organ, such as a heart, liver, kidney, or lung. Donor organs can come from deceased donors, which is always the case in heart transplants, or from living donors, which can happen in kidney, liver, and, lung transplants.

