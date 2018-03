Sexology Specialty

Sexology is the scientific study of all areas of sex including anatomy, physiology, sexual development, sexual orientation, the dynamics of sexual relationships, as well as the mechanics of sexual contact/acts. It also takes analyzes how sex works in the context of social, cultural and religious environments.

