There are almost 600 million people aged 60 and above. By 2050, this number is expected to triple. Get tips on healthy eating, planning and preparing your meals, maintaining healthy lifestyle and fitness - all of which affects senior health. Senior health is also known as Geriatric care management or elder care management. It usually addresses the needs of people over the age of 65 years.



The objective of this specialty is to take care of the physical and mental needs in both short and long term. It is important to maintain the independence of the elderly for as long as possible to help improve their quality of life. The growing longevity of our population would also mean taking care of the growing number of people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and dementia in this population group.

