Your respiratory system delivers oxygen to the body and removes carbon dioxide and toxic waste, and regulates temperature among other functions. There are many respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, Pleural effusion, cystic fibrosis and lung cancer. In India Tuberculosis is the commonest disease that affects the respiratory system.

