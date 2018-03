Prostate Health Center

Prostate Health is important for men. More than 30 million men suffer from prostate conditions that negatively affect their quality of life. The prostate enlarges in size as a man grows old and blocks the urinary passage and in most instances the enlargement is benign in nature.



Prostate is a reproductive gland and its secretions help in sperm motility. It weighs about 20 gms and is the size of a walnut or plum. Prostate cancer affects an estimated 80% of men who reach age 80 but this cancer is slow growing. If you suffer from prostate problem you should consult an Urologist.

