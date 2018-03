Kidney Health Center

Kidneys filter waste products from the blood. They regulate BP, electrolyte balance, and red blood cell production in the body. Some problems of the kidneys are curable and most are treatable. However if the kidney fails a patient may require dialysis or kidney transplantation.

Font : A- A+



Search

Medical Conditions

Symptom Evaluation

Diagnosis

Medical Treatment

Surgical Procedures

Lifestyle and Wellness

Diet and Nutrition

Test Your Knowledge

Health Calculators

Medical Syndrome

Multimedia

Medindia In-depth Special Reports

News

Drug Information