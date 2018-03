Blood Pressure Health Center

Blood Pressure is the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. Each time your heart beats, it pumps blood into the arteries. The heart beats on an average 72 times per minute or 4,320 times an hour, 103,680 times a day, 37,643,200 times a year and 2.65 billion times in a lifetime.

