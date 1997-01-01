Cholinergic Agents - Drugs

On Medindia find the complete list of Cholinergic Agents drugs with their available forms and strength. More information is available on each drug including their price list. Please click on the drug to learn more.

Generic Name(S) Strength Dosage Form ICD Code Alprostadil 5mcg, 10mcg, 20mcg, 40mcg Kit Y51.1 Alprostadil 125mcg, 250mcg, 500mcg, 1000mcg Pellets Y51.1 Bethanechol 5mg, 10mg, 25mg, 50mg Tablet Y51.1 Calcitriol Capsules 0.25mcg, 0.5mcg Capsule Y51.1 Calcium Accetate 667mg Capsule, Tablet Y51.1 Cevimeline 30mg Capsule Y51.1 Cinacalcet 30mg/60mg, 90mg Tablet Y51.1 Cyanocobalamin 100mcg/ml, 1000mcg/ml Vial Y51.1 Dihydrotachysterol (DHT) 0.125mg, 0.2mg, 0.4mg Tablet Y51.1 Dihydrotachysterol (DHT) 0.125mg Capsule Y51.1 Disulfiram 250mg, 500mg Tablet Y51.1 Ergocalciferol 400u, 1,000u, 5,000u, 10,000u Capsule Y51.1 Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid 106mg/1mg Tablet Y51.1 Ferrous Sulfate/Folate/Vit. B Comp./C 105mg/0.8mg/500mg Tablet Y51.1 Flavoxate 100mg Tablet Y51.1 Leucovorin 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 25mg Tablet Y51.1 Methylergonovine 0.2mg Tablet Y51.1 Miglustat 100mg Capsule Y51.1 Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride 0.5mg, 1mg Tablet Y51.1 Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride 0.25mg/ml, 0.5mg/ml Drops Y51.1 Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride and Iron 0.5mg/ml Drops Y51.1 Neostigmine 15mg Tablet Y51.1 Niacin, Sustained Release 250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg Capsule, Tablet Y51.1 Nicotine 2mg, 4mg, 1mg, 10mg Inhaler, Tablet Y51.1 Octreotide 0.05mg, 0.1mg, 0.2mg, 0.5mg, 1mg per ml Injectable Y51.1 Phytonadione (Vitamin K) 5mg Tablet Y51.1 Pilocarpine 5mg Tablet Y51.1 Prenatal Vitamins with Folate 1mg Tablet Y51.1 Prenatal Vitamins with Folate <1mg Tablet Y51.1 Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/DSS 1mg Tablet Y51.1 Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/selenium 1mg Tablet Y51.1 Sevelamer 400mg, 403mg, 800mg Tablet Y51.1 Sodium Polystyrene 15g/60ml Suspension Y51.1 Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride 1mg Tablet Y51.1 Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride 0.25mg/ml, 0.5mg/ml Drops Y51.1 Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride and Iron 0.25mg/ml Drops Y51.1

