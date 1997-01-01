Cholinergic Agents - Drugs

|Generic Name(S)
|Strength
|Dosage Form
|ICD Code
|
Alprostadil
|5mcg, 10mcg, 20mcg, 40mcg
| Kit
| Y51.1
|
Alprostadil
|125mcg, 250mcg, 500mcg, 1000mcg
| Pellets
| Y51.1
|
Bethanechol
|5mg, 10mg, 25mg, 50mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Calcitriol Capsules
|0.25mcg, 0.5mcg
| Capsule
| Y51.1
|Calcium Accetate
|667mg
| Capsule, Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Cevimeline
|30mg
| Capsule
| Y51.1
|
Cinacalcet
|30mg/60mg, 90mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Cyanocobalamin
|100mcg/ml, 1000mcg/ml
| Vial
| Y51.1
|Dihydrotachysterol (DHT)
|0.125mg, 0.2mg, 0.4mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Dihydrotachysterol (DHT)
|0.125mg
| Capsule
| Y51.1
|
Disulfiram
|250mg, 500mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Ergocalciferol
|400u, 1,000u, 5,000u, 10,000u
| Capsule
| Y51.1
|Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid
|106mg/1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Ferrous Sulfate/Folate/Vit. B Comp./C
|105mg/0.8mg/500mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Flavoxate
|100mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Leucovorin
|5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 25mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Methylergonovine
|0.2mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Miglustat
|100mg
| Capsule
| Y51.1
|Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride
|0.5mg, 1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride
|0.25mg/ml, 0.5mg/ml
| Drops
| Y51.1
|Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride and Iron
|0.5mg/ml
| Drops
| Y51.1
|
Neostigmine
|15mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Niacin, Sustained Release
|250mg, 500mg, 750mg, 1000mg
| Capsule, Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Nicotine
|2mg, 4mg, 1mg, 10mg
| Inhaler, Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Octreotide
|0.05mg, 0.1mg, 0.2mg, 0.5mg, 1mg per ml
| Injectable
| Y51.1
|Phytonadione (Vitamin K)
|5mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Pilocarpine
|5mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Prenatal Vitamins with Folate
|1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Prenatal Vitamins with Folate
|<1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/DSS
|1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/selenium
|1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|
Sevelamer
|400mg, 403mg, 800mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Sodium Polystyrene
|15g/60ml
| Suspension
| Y51.1
|Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride
|1mg
| Tablet
| Y51.1
|Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride
|0.25mg/ml, 0.5mg/ml
| Drops
| Y51.1
|Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride and Iron
|0.25mg/ml
| Drops
| Y51.1