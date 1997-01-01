List of Drugs that may cause Xerostomia (Dry mouth)

Most Common -
Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common-
Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth
Most Common -
Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common-
Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth
Most Common-
Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth
Most Common -
Dry mouth, urinary hesitancy, constipation, blurred vision and dry nose/eyes/ throat
Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps
Most Common-
Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight
Most Common-
Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Most Common -
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope
Most Common -
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness
Most Common -
Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness
Most Common-
Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Most Common-
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common -
Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation
Most Common -
Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth
Most Common -
Dry mouth, constipation, fast heartbeat, blurred vision, glaucoma (new onset or worsening), painful urination and urinary retention
Most Common-
Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common -
Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions
Most Common-
Dry mouth and constipation
Most Common-
Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue