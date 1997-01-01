medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Xerostomia (Dry mouth)

Acetazolamide

Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Almotriptan

Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Apraclonidine

Most Common - Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Biperiden

Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Calcium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Carbidopa-Levodopa

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Chlordiazepoxide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Dexmedetomidine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, slow heart rate and dry mouth

Diphenidol

Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Disopyramide

Most Common - Dry mouth, urinary hesitancy, constipation, blurred vision and dry nose/eyes/ throat

Domperidone

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Doxylamine

Most Common- Dry mouth, nose and throat, drowsiness, nausea, difficulty in urinating

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine

Most Common - Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight

Frovatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Guanabenz

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanfacine

Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine

Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Maprotiline

Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Midodrine

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Moclobemide

Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Nabilone

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nefazodone

Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Nefopam

Most Common- Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dry mouth, pink colored urine, nervousness, difficulty in urination, nausea, fainting, tremor and confusion

Pethidine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Procyclidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation

Protirelin

Most Common - Epilepsy, brain damage, nausea, urinary urgency, flushing, lightheadedness, bad taste in mouth, abdominal discomfort, and dry mouth

Tiotropium

Most Common - Dry mouth, constipation, fast heartbeat, blurred vision, glaucoma (new onset or worsening), painful urination and urinary retention

Tizanidine

Most Common- Dry mouth, increased spasm or tone of muscles, and dizziness

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolvaptan

Most Common - Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trifluoperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Zinc Acetate

Most Common- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue


