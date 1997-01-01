List of Drugs that may cause Weakness (Asthenia)

Most Common -
Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness
Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level
Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation
Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough
Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation
Drowsiness, sedation, muscle weakness and incoordination
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion
Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence
Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever
Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination
Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness
Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection
Most Common-
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells
Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability
Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention
Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions
Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness
Pain or tightness in the chest or throat, tingling sensations, flushing, weakness, drowsiness, dizziness, abdominal discomfort and sweating