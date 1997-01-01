List of Drugs that may cause Weakness (Asthenia)

Acetohexamide Most Common - Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness

Adefovir Dipivoxil Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Alpha One-proteinase inhibitor Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Axitinib Tablets Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Cevimeline Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlordiazepoxide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Cilostazol Most Common - Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation

Denosumab Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dextromethorphan and Quinidine Most Common - Muscle spasticity, respiratory failure, abdominal pain, weakness, dizziness, fall, and muscle spasms

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eribulin mesylate Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation

Etizolam Most Common - Drowsiness, sedation, muscle weakness and incoordination

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Granisetron Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanabenz Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Guanfacine Most Common - Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Interferon Beta-1B Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lorazepam Most Common - Dizziness, weakness and unsteadiness

Mephenesin Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nefazodone Most Common - Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Paroxetine Most Common - Weakness, sweating, nausea, decreased appetite, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, tremor, nervousness, ejaculatory disturbance, and other male genital disorders

Phentolamine Mesylate Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Pilocarpine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Pralatrexate Solution Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Pramipexole Most Common - Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations

Prazosin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Ranolazine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Regorafenib Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Ribavirin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Temsirolimus Most Common - Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells

Terazosin Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Tiagabine Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, weakness, drowsiness, nausea, nervousness, tremors, abdominal pain, abnormal or difficulty with thinking or concentration or attention

Tolvaptan Most Common - Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trifluoperazine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Valacyclovir Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Warfarin Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock

Ziprasidone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness