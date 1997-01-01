List of Drugs that may cause Swelling (Edema)

Most Common-
Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation
Most Common -
Low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, rash, palpitations, urinary frequency and nighttime urination
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common -
Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common-
Kidney/liver impairment, electrolyte disturbances, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, fainting, decreased in white blood cells, hives, rashes, pain and bleeding at injection site and localized swelling
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Swelling in the face, lips, tongue or throat regions, sweating, general illness and loss of appetite
Most Common-
Swelling in the extremities and headache
Most Common -
Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising
Most Common -
Joint pain, joint stiffness, effusion, swelling, warmth and injection site pain
Most Common -
Redness, scaling, crusting, swelling, pustulation, erosion/ulceration, application site pain
Most Common -
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration
Most Common -
Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common -
Skin discoloration, redness, and swelling
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common -
Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs
Most Common-
Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain
Most Common-
Severe life threatening allergic reactions, pain, swelling or tenderness at the injection site
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common-
Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock
Most Common-
Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue