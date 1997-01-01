List of Drugs that may cause Swelling (Edema)

Abiraterone Acetate Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acetohexamide Most Common - Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness

Adalimumab Most Common - Swelling, rapid weight gain, increased urination, pale or yellowed skin, dark colored urine, fever, confusion, weakness

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alefacept

Most Common - Dizziness, increased cough, muscle pain, nausea, swelling at the injection site and sore throat

Alglucosidase

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Ambrisentan Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Amlodipine and Olmesartan Most Common - Low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat, rash, palpitations, urinary frequency and nighttime urination

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Apraclonidine Most Common - Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation

Aspirin and Oxycodone Most Common - Increased blood flow, itching, tearing, discomfort, lid edema, dry mouth, unusual or unpleasant taste in your mouth and foreign body sensation

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Capreomycin Most Common- Kidney/liver impairment, electrolyte disturbances, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, fainting, decreased in white blood cells, hives, rashes, pain and bleeding at injection site and localized swelling

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Febuxostat Most Common- Swelling in the face, lips, tongue or throat regions, sweating, general illness and loss of appetite

Felodipine Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine Most Common - Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Most Common - Fever, nausea, dizziness, injection-site pain, swelling, redness, itching, and bruising

Hylan g-f 20 Most Common - Joint pain, joint stiffness, effusion, swelling, warmth and injection site pain

Ingenol Mebutate Topical Gel Most Common - Redness, scaling, crusting, swelling, pustulation, erosion/ulceration, application site pain

Iopromide Most Common - Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling , respiratory insufficiency and aspiration

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Lidocaine and Prilocaine Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Lidocaine and Tetracaine Most Common - Skin discoloration, redness, and swelling

Mometasone Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Niacin Extended Release and Lovastatin Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Phentolamine Mesylate Most Common- Sweating, feelings of apprehension, orthostatic hypotension (sudden decline in the blood pressure when a person stands up suddenly after long hours of rest), flushing, weakness, dizziness, facial swelling, jaw and oral pain

Phylloquinone Most Common- Severe life threatening allergic reactions, pain, swelling or tenderness at the injection site

Pioglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Polidocanol Injection Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Raloxifene

Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tamoxifen Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tibolone Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Valacyclovir Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Warfarin Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock