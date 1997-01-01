List of Drugs that may cause Peripheral Edema (Swelling In The Extremities)

Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation
Most Common -
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Swelling in the extremities and headache
Most Common -
Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common-
Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure