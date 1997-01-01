List of Drugs that may cause Peripheral Edema (Swelling In The Extremities)

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Ambrisentan Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Felodipine Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine Most Common - Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight

Pioglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Raloxifene

Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tamoxifen Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness