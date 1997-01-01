List of Drugs that may cause Nausea And Vomiting

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Alectinib Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bretylium Tosylate Injection Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cephradine Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clozapine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Colestipol Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Conivaptan Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Dantrolene Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Desflurane Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Dibucaine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Doxorubicin Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Fentanyl Skin Patches

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Fibrinogen Concentrate

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Flurbiprofen

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Fospropofol

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Furosemide

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liotrix Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

L-Ornithine L-Aspartate Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Mepacrine Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Mephenesin Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Methocarbamol Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Metolazone Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Miltefosine Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Minoxidil oral Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Mosapride Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Norethindrone Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Noscapine Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Paregoric Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Penfluridol Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Pentoxifylline Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Piperacillin/Tazobactam Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Piracetam Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Thioguanine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trimetazidine Hydrochloride Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Velaglucerase Alfa for Injection Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting