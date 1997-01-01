List of Drugs that may cause Hallucinations

Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common-
High body temperature, hallucinations, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting or lightheadedness, dizziness and drowsiness
Most Common -
Constipation, increase in liver enzymes, increased level of blood urea, breast enlargement in male, loss of appetite, and hallucinations
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Involuntary movements, nausea, dizziness, hallucinations, drowsiness, abdominal pain/discomfort and low blood pressure
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations