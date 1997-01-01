medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Extreme Tiredness (Fatigue)

Pasireotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Ado-trastuzumab Emtansine


Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amsacrine

Most Common - Fatigue (tiredness), sore mouth and throat, loss of fertility, absence of menstrual period, decrease in the number of healthy white blood cells, red blood cells or platelets in the blood

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed

Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Axitinib Tablets

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bexarotene

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bezafibrate

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bosutinib


Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brentuximab Vedotin

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Cabozantinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Cladribine

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Cyclobenzaprine

Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Decitabine

Most Common - Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar

Denileukin Diftitox

Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Diazepam

Most Common - Drowsiness, fatigue and incoordination

Didanosine

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Drospirenone and Estradiol


Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Efavirenz

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eribulin mesylate

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation

Fluoxetine and Olanzapine

Most Common - Disturbance in attention, dry mouth, fatigue, excessive sleepiness, increased appetite, swelling in the extremities, drowsiness, tremor, blurred vision , and increased weight

Frovatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Imidapril

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Interferon Beta 1A

Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ipilimumab

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Isradipine

Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Loratadine

Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Naltrexone

Most Common- Constipation, fatigue, abdominal, joint and muscle pain

Natalizumab

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nilotinib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Ofatumumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Oxaliplatin

Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxcarbazepine

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Palonosetron

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Panitumumab Injection

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pazopanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Perampanel

Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Pertuzumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Pomalidomide

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Ponatinib

Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Propafenone

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Regorafenib

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Retinol

Most Common - Fatigue and irritability

Ribavirin

Most Common - Fatigue and irritability

Rizatriptan

Most Common- Dizziness, sleeplessness, tiredness, fatigue, pain or pressure sensation

Rosiglitazone

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Trifluoperazine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, skin reactions, rash, dry mouth, sleeplessness, absence of menstrual periods, fatigue, muscular weakness, loss of appetite, spontaneous secretion of milk, blurred vision and neuromuscular (extrapyramidal) reactions

Vandetanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vemurafenib Tablet

Most Common - Joint pain, rash, hair loss, fatigue, photosensitivity reaction, nausea, itching, and skin papilloma

Verapamil

Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash


