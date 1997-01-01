List of Drugs that may cause Emesis (Vomiting)

Most Common -
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common-
Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor
Most Common-
Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation
Most Common -
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste
Most Common-
Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes
Most Common -
Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue
Most Common-
Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Constipation, swollen tongue, vomiting, intoxication, attention deficiency, palpitations, sleeplessness, withdrawal syndrome, acidity and blurred vision
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding
Most Common -
Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache
Most Common -
Most Common -
Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash
Most Common-
Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common -
Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, and vomiting
Most Common -
Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite
Most Common -
Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite
Most Common-
Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives
Most Common-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling
Most Common -
Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash
Most Common-
Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight
Most Common -
Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness
Most Common -
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain
Most Common -
Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Nausea and vomiting
Most Common-
Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Most Common-
Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common -
Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common-
Most Common -
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain
Most Common -
Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin
Most Common-
Adult:
Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common -
Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Most Common -
Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions
Most Common -
Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, vomiting and infection
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating
Most Common-
Nausea and vomiting
Most Common-
Most Common -
Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat
Most Common -
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea
Most Common -
Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching
Most Common-
Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding
Most Common-
Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss
Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing
Most Common -
Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough
Most Common -
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting
Most Common-
Vomiting, infection and loss of appetite
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Most Common -
Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common-
Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common-
Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting and headache
Most Common-
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common -
Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Most Common -
Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation
Most Common -
Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness
Most Common -
Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations
Most Common -
Most Common-
Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness