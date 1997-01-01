medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Emesis (Vomiting)

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Acetaminophen and Codeine

Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetazolamide

Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Ambenonium

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amodiaquine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Apomorphine

Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atovaquone

Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Axitinib Tablets

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Balsalazide

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab

Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Bendamustine hydrochloride

Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bezafibrate

Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Boceprevir

Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Bosutinib


Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brompheniramine

Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide and Formoterol

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Buprenorphine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buprenorphine and Naloxone

Most Common - Constipation, swollen tongue, vomiting, intoxication, attention deficiency, palpitations, sleeplessness, withdrawal syndrome, acidity and blurred vision

Calcium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Carboprost

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carglumic Acid

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carisoprodol

Cefadroxil

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Ceftibuten

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine

Cetirizine

Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cilostazol

Most Common - Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation

Clofarabine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clonidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Codeine

Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Cytarabine

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapsone

Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Deferasirox

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox

Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dichlorphenamide

Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Didanosine

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dipyridamole

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Drospirenone and Estradiol


Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Efavirenz

Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eltrombopag

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Etidronate

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Factor IX

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate

Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Flunisolide

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluticasone

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine

Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Foscarnet

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Idarubicin

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iobitridol

Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Lamotrigine

Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Linezolid

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lomitapide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Loperamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan

Mephenesin

Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Meprobamate and Aspirin

Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Metformin

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methadone

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Montelukast

Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Morphine

Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Neostigmine

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin

Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Niclosamide

Most Common- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting

Nicorandil

Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Norethindrone

Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol

Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Ofatumumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Oxcarbazepine

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone

Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palivizumab

Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing

Paregoric

Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Pazopanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentamidine

Most Common- Vomiting, infection and loss of appetite

Pethidine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Piribedil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Posaconazole

Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Procyclidine

Most Common - Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene

Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rotavirus Vaccine

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Sapropterin dihydrochloride


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sodium Oxybate

Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine

Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Teduglutide

Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Theophylline


Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioguanine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Ticlopidine

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene

Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid

Tretinoin

Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam

Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trihexyphenidyl

Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Valganciclovir

Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Voriconazole

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine

Zinc Acetate

Most Common- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue

Ziprasidone

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, runny nose, weakness


