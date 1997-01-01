List of Drugs that may cause Emesis (Vomiting)

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetaminophen and Codeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating

Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, convulsions, nausea and vomiting

Acetaminophen, Butalbital and Caffeine Most Common - Drowsiness, lightheadedness, tremor, dizziness, sedation, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain

Acetazolamide Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Ambenonium Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amodiaquine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Atovaquone Most Common- Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia

Axitinib Tablets Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Balsalazide Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Betaine anhydrous Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bezafibrate Most Common- Gastrointestinal upset, nausea, vomiting, itching, hives, muscle pain, dizziness, hair loss, impotence, fainting, fatigue and increase in liver enzymes

Boceprevir Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brompheniramine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide and Formoterol Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buprenorphine and Naloxone Most Common - Constipation, swollen tongue, vomiting, intoxication, attention deficiency, palpitations, sleeplessness, withdrawal syndrome, acidity and blurred vision

Calcium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth, increased thirst and increased urination

Carboprost Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carglumic Acid Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carisoprodol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefadroxil Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cilostazol Most Common - Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation

Clevidipine Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clofarabine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Clopamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Codeine Most Common- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Co-trimoxazole Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite

Cytarabine Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dapsone Most Common- Blurred vision, destruction of red blood cells, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dizziness and sleeplessness

Deferasirox Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Dexrazoxane Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Dichlorphenamide Most Common- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness and tingling

Didanosine Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Divalproex Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, abdominal pain, indigestion and rash

Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drospirenone- Estradiol- Levomefolate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efavirenz Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Eltrombopag Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Etidronate Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Factor IX Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Most Common - Nausea and vomiting

Flunisolide Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fosamprenavir Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache

Foscarnet Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gemcitabine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Idarubicin Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Gamma 1B Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iobitridol Most Common - Feeling of hotness, rarely nausea, vomiting and redness of the skin

Lamotrigine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lomitapide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Loperamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mephenesin Most Common - Lassitude, drowsiness, weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, hypersensitivity reactions

Meprobamate and Aspirin Most Common - Drowsiness, heartburn or indigestion, nausea with or without vomiting and stomach pain (mild)

Mestranol and Norethindrone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Metformin Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methadone Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating

Miltefosine Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Minoxidil oral Most Common- Nausea and vomiting

Montelukast Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Morphine Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Neostigmine Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Niclosamide Most Common- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Norethindrone Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Ofatumumab Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Oxcarbazepine Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, double vision, running nose, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, ataxia, abnormal vision, sore throat, abdominal pain, tremor, indigestion, abnormal gait

Oxymorphone Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palivizumab Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing

Pancrelipase / Pancreatin Most Common - Vomiting, dizziness, blurred vision and cough

Paregoric Most Common - Lightheadedness, dizziness, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting

Pazopanib Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentamidine Most Common- Vomiting, infection and loss of appetite

Pethidine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating

Piribedil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, confusion, drowsiness and movement disorder

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Posaconazole Most Common - Gl disorders, specifically, nausea, vomiting, and increased levels of liver enzymes

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Procyclidine Most Common - Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propafenone Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Ropivacaine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rotavirus Vaccine Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sodium Oxybate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Teduglutide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thioguanine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting

Thyrotropin Alfa Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Ticlopidine Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Toremifene Most Common - Hot flushes, sweating, nausea, vomiting, vaginal discharge, dizziness, fluid retention, and vaginal bleeding

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Trihexyphenidyl Most Common - Dryness of the mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and nervousness

Valganciclovir Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vilazodone Hydrochloride Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness

Voriconazole Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Zinc Acetate Most Common- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, severe allergic reactions like rash, hives, itching, difficulty in breathing, tightness in the chest and swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue