List of Drugs that may cause Diarrhea

Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus
Most Common -
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Most Common-
Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection
Most Common -
Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level
Most Common -
Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection
Most Common-
Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection
Most Common-
Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue
Most Common -
Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion
Most Common-
Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation
Most Common -
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration
Most Common-
Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common-
Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding
Most Common -
Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash
Most Common-
Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common-
Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, and intestinal obstruction
Most Common -
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections
Most Common-
Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite
Most Common -
Drowsiness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache
Most Common -
Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest
Most Common -
Nausea and diarrhea
Most Common -
Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite
Most Common -
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar
Most Common -
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching
Most Common -
Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough
Most Common -
Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives
Most Common -
Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision
Most Common -
Diarrhea and nausea
Most Common -
Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea
Most Common -
Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation
Most Common-
Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common -
Rash and diarrhea
Most Common-
Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain
Most Common -
Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion
Most Common-
Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea
Most Common -
Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar
Most Common-
Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)
Most Common -
Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, flatulence and headache
Most Common-
Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion
Most Common-
Back pain, pain in the arms or legs, abdominal pain and diarrhea
Most Common -
Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever
Most Common -
Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures
Most Common-
Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting
Most Common -
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain
Most Common -
Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common -
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension
Most Common -
Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence
Most Common -
Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination
Most Common-
Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas
Most Common -
Diarrhea
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders
Most Common -
Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear
Most Common -
Diarrhea, vomiting and infection
Most Common (Gastrointestinal)-
Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention
Most Common -
Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash
Most Common-
Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash
Most Common-
Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea
Most Common -
Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching
Most Common-
Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup
Most Common -
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections
Most Common -
Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting
Most Common -
Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea
Most Common -
Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting
Most Common -
Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions
Most Common -
Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves
Most Common-
Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting
Most Common -
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain
Most Common -
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Most Common in adult-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness
Most Common -
Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn
Most Common-
Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common-
Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea
Most Common -
Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common-
Diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache
Most Common -
Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common-
Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness and diarrhea
Most Common-
Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling
Most Common-
Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils
Most Common
Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common -
Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets
Most Common -
Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting
Most Common -
Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain
Most Common-
Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness
