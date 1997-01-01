medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Side Effects of Drugs

List of Drugs that may cause Diarrhea

Pasireotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Serratiopeptidase

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abarelix

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abiraterone Acetate

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acamprosate

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acarbose

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acebrophylline

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Aceclofenac

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acenocoumarol

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment, decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Adefovir Dipivoxil

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ademetionine

Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albuterol and Ipratropium

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aldesleukin

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alectinib

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alemtuzumab

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alendronate

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alfacalcidol

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alglucerase injection

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alglucosidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aliskiren

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aliskiren and Amlodipine

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alogliptin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alogliptin and Metformin


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alprazolam


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alprostadil


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Amantadine


Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Ambenonium

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminocaproic Acid

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amitriptyline

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlexanox

Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin

Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampenavir

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam

Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide

Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole

Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Atorvastatin

Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Auranofin

Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Avelumab

Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Axitinib Tablets

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azathioprine

Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Balsalazide

Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab

Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Belatacept

Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Belimumab

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Bethanechol

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Betrixaban

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bevacizumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bexarotene

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bicalutamide

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bisacodyl

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bismuth Subsalicylate

Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bisoprolol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol

Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bosutinib


Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brentuximab Vedotin

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bretylium Tosylate Injection

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brexpiprazole

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brigatinib

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brodalumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bromocriptine

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Buclizine

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Budesonide

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Cabozantinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Caffeine

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitonin- Salmon

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Carbonate

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Dobesilate

Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Canakinumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Caprylidene

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbamazepine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbenicillin

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbinoxamine

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbonyl Iron

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboplatin

Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboprost

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carfilzomib

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carglumic Acid

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carmustine

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carvedilol

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Caspofungin

Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefadroxil

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefazolin

Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefdinir

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefepime

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefetamet

Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefixime

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotaxime

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotetan

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoxitin

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpirome

Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefprozil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftazidime

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftizoxime

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone

Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celiprolol

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Certolizumab

Most Common - Abdominal pain, diarrhea, and intestinal obstruction

Cetirizine

Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetuximab

Most Common - Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections

Cevimeline

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloral Hydrate

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlorambucil

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloramphenicol

Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlordiazepoxide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorhexidine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chloroquine

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorothiazide

Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Cisapride

Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Citalopram

Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Citicoline

Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Clarithromycin

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clindamycin

Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clofarabine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clofazimine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clomipramine

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clonazepam

Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clopamide

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cloxacillin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cytarabine

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dabigatran

Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclatasvir

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclizumab

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dactinomycin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daptomycin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Darifenacin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Darunavir

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dasatinib

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daunorubicin

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Decitabine

Most Common - Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar

Deferasirox

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferiprone

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferoxamine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Degarelix

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delafloxacin

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delavirdine

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demecarium

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demeclocycline

Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox

Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine

Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood, nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dexrazoxane

Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Didanosine

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diethylpropion

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diflunisal

Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Digoxin

Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dinoprostone

Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinutuximab

Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diosmin

Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Eltrombopag

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emicizumab-kxwh

Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emtricitabine

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enasidenib

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enoxaparin

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Entacapone

Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epirubicin

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eplerenone

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Estrogen

Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Etidronate

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etodolac

Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Ezetimibe

Most Common - Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea

Fluconazole

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxetine

Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flutamide

Most Common- Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash

Foscarnet

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfomycin

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosinopril

Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide and Spironolactone

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadobenate- Dimeglumine

Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gatifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gefitinib

Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glibenclamide and Metformin

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gliclazide

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucarpidase Injection

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucomannan

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucosamine

Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Granisetron

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Grepafloxacin

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Griseofulvin

Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Ibandronate

Most Common- Back pain, pain in the arms or legs, abdominal pain and diarrhea

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibrutinib

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibuprofen

Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Idarubicin

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloperidone

Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiglucerase

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipenem and Cilastatin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipramine

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiquimod

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Incobotulinumtoxina

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indapamide

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indinavir

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indomethacin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inotuzumab ozogamicin

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Detemir

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Lispro

Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ioxilan

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ipilimumab

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Irbesartan

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Irinotecan

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Iron Dextran

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Iron Sucrose

Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Itopride

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole

Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone

Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Labetalol

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacosamide

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine- Zidovudine

Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Linaclotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension

Lincomycin

Most Common - Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension

Linezolid

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liothyronine

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril

Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lomefloxacin

Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Lomitapide

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Maraviroc

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mazindol

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebendazole

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mechlorethamine HCl

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Meclofenamate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mecobalamin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefenamic Acid

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meprobamate

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Metadoxine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Metformin

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methenamine

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methotrexate

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methsuximide

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methyldopa

Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Miglitol

Most Common (Gastrointestinal)- Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention

Miglustat

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Minocycline

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mirtazapine

Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mitoxantrone

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine

Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Montelukast

Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine

Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabumetone

Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Nadolol

Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Naldemedine

Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Natalizumab

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nateglinide

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nebivolol

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol

Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nelfinavir

Most Common- Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash

Neostigmine

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Netilmicin

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nevirapine

Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin

Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Niclosamide

Most Common- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting

Nicotine

Most Common - Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup

Nilotinib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nisoldipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine

Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Octreotide

Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofatumumab

Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omeprazole and Domperidone

Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Oxaliplatin

Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxaprozin

Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Palivizumab

Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing

Palonosetron

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pamidronate

Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Panitumumab Injection

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole and Domperidone

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Papaverine

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paricalcitol

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paromomycin Sulfate

Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pazopanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pazufloxacin

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pediarix Vaccine

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegaptanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegfilgrastim

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginesatide

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegvisomant

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemetrexed

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penfluridol

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penicillamine

Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentostatin

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentoxifylline

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Peramivir

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Perphenazine

Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pertuzumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phendimetrazine Tartrate

Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phenindione

Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phentermine

Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Piperazine

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Piracetam

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Pirbuterol Acetate

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Piroxicam

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Plecanatide

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities, and headache

Plerixafor Injection

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine

Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Prasugrel

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Praziquantel

Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Proguanil

Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Quinapril

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Regorafenib

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Repaglinide

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Repaglinide and Metformin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Reserpine

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Retapamulin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Ribociclib

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifabutin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifampin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifaximin

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Riluzole

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rimantadine

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rimonabant

Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rosiglitazone

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Rotavirus Vaccine

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Roxatidine

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Roxithromycin

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Rucaparib

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Sacrosidase

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Safinamide

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Salsalate

Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Sapropterin dihydrochloride


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secretin


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secukinumab


Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sirolimus

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sisomicin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin

Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sparfloxacin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spiramycin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stanozolol

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stavudine

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stool Softener

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptozocin

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Succimer

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sucralfate

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfadimidine

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfamethoxazole

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfamoxole

Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sunitinib

Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tadalafil

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tamsulosin

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tegaserod

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telavancin

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telbivudine

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telithromycin

Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telmisartan

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide

Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Teriflunomide

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Teriparatide

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetracycline

Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Ticlopidine

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tigecycline

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tiludronate

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Oral

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tinidazole

Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tofacitinib

Most Common Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis

Tolcapone

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate

Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tramadol

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trametinib

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil

Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Ursodiol

Most Common - Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets

Ustekinumab

Most Common - Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets

Valganciclovir

Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Valproic Acid

Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vandetanib

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venetoclax

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venlafaxine

Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vigabatrin

Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vinblastine

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness


Browse the Topics alphabetically

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.