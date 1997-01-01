List of Drugs that may cause Diarrhea

Pasireotide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Serratiopeptidase Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abarelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abatacept Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Abiraterone Acetate Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acamprosate Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acarbose Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acebrophylline Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Aceclofenac Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acenocoumarol Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Most Common- Joint swelling, fracture, liver impairment , decrease in blood potassium level, fluid retention, muscle discomfort, hot flush, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, cough, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, urinary frequency, night time urination, indigestion and upper respiratory tract infection

Adefovir Dipivoxil Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Ademetionine Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Adrenochrome monosemicarbazone / Carbazochrome Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albuterol and Ipratropium Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aldesleukin Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alectinib Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alemtuzumab Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alendronate Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alfacalcidol Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alglucerase injection Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alglucosidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aliskiren Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Aliskiren and Amlodipine Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Alogliptin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alogliptin and Metformin

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alprazolam

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alprostadil

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Amantadine

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Ambenonium Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amiloride and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Aminocaproic Acid Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amitriptyline Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amitriptyline and Perphenazine Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlexanox Most Common- Excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constriction of pupil, urinary urgency, sweating, nausea, increase in bronchial secretions, tears and vomiting

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Carbocisteine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampenavir Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Amphotericin B Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anastrozole Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Atorvastatin Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Auranofin Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Avelumab Most Common - Nose inflammation, joint pain, diarrhea, pain in extremity, urinary tract infection, indigestion, nausea, muscle and bone pain, muscle spasms, sleeplessness and throat pain

Axitinib Tablets Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation

Azacitidine Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Azathioprine Most Common - Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration

Balsalazide Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Basiliximab Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Belatacept Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Belimumab Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Betaine anhydrous Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bethanechol Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Betrixaban Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bevacizumab Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and bad taste

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bicalutamide Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bisacodyl Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bismuth Subsalicylate Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bitolterol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Bosutinib

Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue

Brentuximab Vedotin Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bretylium Tosylate Injection Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brexpiprazole Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brigatinib Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Brodalumab Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Bromocriptine Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Buclizine Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Budesonide Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain

Cabozantinib Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Caffeine Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcitonin- Salmon Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Carbonate Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Calcium Dobesilate Most Common - Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation

Canakinumab Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Capecitabine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Caprylidene Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbamazepine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbenicillin Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbidopa-Levodopa Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbinoxamine Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carbonyl Iron Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboplatin Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carboprost Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carfilzomib Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and excessive uterine bleeding

Carglumic Acid Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carmustine Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carvedilol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Caspofungin Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefadroxil Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefazolin Most Common - Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash

Cefdinir Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefepime Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefetamet Most Common- Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain

Cefixime Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoperazone Sodium Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotaxime Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefotetan Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefoxitin Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpirome Most Common - Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Cefprozil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftaroline Fosamil Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftazidime Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftizoxime Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Ceftriaxone Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celecoxib Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Celiprolol Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephaloridine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cephradine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Certolizumab Most Common - Abdominal pain, diarrhea, and intestinal obstruction

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetuximab Most Common - Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections

Cevimeline Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloral Hydrate Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlorambucil Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chloramphenicol Most Common- Excessive sweating, nausea, inflammation of nose, diarrhea, excessive salivation, urinary frequency, weakness, flushing and excessive passage of urine

Chlordiazepoxide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorhexidine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chloroquine Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Chlorothiazide Most Common - Drowsiness, dizziness, tiredness, weakness, dry mouth, diarrhea, stomach upset and changes in appetite

Cinitapride Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Cinnarizine Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Ciprofloxacin Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Cisapride Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Citalopram Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Citicoline Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Citric acid and Sodium Citrate Most Common - Drowsiness and diarrhea

Clarithromycin Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clemastine Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clindamycin Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clofarabine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clofazimine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clomipramine Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clonazepam Most Common - Gastrointestinal tract symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea

Clopamide Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clopidogrel Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cloxacillin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Clozapine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite, blurred vision, dizziness and decrease in sexual interest

Cobicistat-Elvitegravir-Emtricitabine-Tenofovir Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Colchicine Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Colestipol Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Conivaptan Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Copanlisib Most Common - Nausea and diarrhea

Cytarabine Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dabigatran Most Common - Bone marrow suppression, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever and rash

Dacarbazine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclatasvir Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daclizumab Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dactinomycin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daptomycin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Darbepoetin alfa Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Darifenacin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Darunavir Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Dasatinib Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Daunorubicin Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite

Decitabine Most Common - Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar

Deferasirox Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferiprone Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Deferoxamine Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Defibrotide Injection Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Degarelix Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delafloxacin Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Delavirdine Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demecarium Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Demeclocycline Most Common - Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Desipramine Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Dexrazoxane Most Common - Hair loss, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, uneasiness, loss of appetite, mouth ulcer, fever, infection, diarrhea, pain at injection site, sepsis, nerve damage, redness, vein inflammation, esophagus inflammation, indigestion, bleeding and hives

Didanosine Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diethylpropion Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Diflunisal Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Digoxin Most Common - Diarrhea and nausea

Dimethyl Fumarate Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinoprostone Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Dinutuximab Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diosmin Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Diosmin and hesperidin Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Disodium Edetate Most Common - Flushing, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea

Eltrombopag Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emicizumab-kxwh Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, vomiting, increased level of liver enzyme, muscle pain, urinary tract infection, throat pain, back pain, tingling and rash

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Emtricitabine- Tenofovir Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enalapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enasidenib Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Encainide Hydrochloride Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enoxaparin Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Entacapone Most Common- Diarrhea, movement disorder, nausea, abdominal pain

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epalrestat Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epirubicin Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Eplerenone Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Erlotinib Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ertapenem Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Erythromycin Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Erythromycin and Sulfisoxazole Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate Granules Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Escitalopram Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Esomeprazole Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Estradiol Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Estramustine Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Estrogen Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Eszopiclone Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Etanercept Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Etelcalcetide Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ethacrynic Acid Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ethiny- Estradiol- Norethindrone Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ethionamide Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ethosuximide Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Ethotoin Most Common - Rash and diarrhea

Etidronate Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Etodolac Most Common- Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain

Ezetimibe Most Common - Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea

Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Most Common - Muscle/joint pain, upper respiratory tract infection and diarrhea

Fluconazole Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flucytosine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fludarabine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Fluoxetine Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Flutamide Most Common- Hot flashes, diarrhea, inflammation of urinary bladder/rectum, rectal bleeding, blood in urine, nausea and skin rash

Fosamprenavir Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache

Foscarnet Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosfomycin Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Fosinopril Most Common - Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gabapentin Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadobenate- Dimeglumine Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gatifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gefitinib Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemfibrozil Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gemtuzumab Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glibenclamide and Metformin Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Gliclazide Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glipizide and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucarpidase Injection Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucomannan Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glucosamine Most Common - Upper respiratory infection, diarrhea, dizziness, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Most Common - Diarrhea, flatulence and headache

Glycopyrrolate Most Common - Diarrhea, flatulence and headache

Gold Sodium Thiomalate Most Common - Diarrhea, flatulence and headache

Granisetron Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Grepafloxacin Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Griseofulvin Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanethidine Monosulfate Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Ibandronate Most Common- Back pain, pain in the arms or legs, abdominal pain and diarrhea

Ibritumomab Tiuxetan Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibrutinib Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Ibuprofen Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Icodextrin Peritoneal Dialysis Solution Most Common - Reduction in the number of blood cells, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, cold, weakness, diarrhea, cough and fever

Idarubicin Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloperidone Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imatinib Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiglucerase Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipenem and Cilastatin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imipramine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imiquimod Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Incobotulinumtoxina Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indapamide Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indinavir Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Indomethacin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Influenza Virus Vaccine Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Inotuzumab ozogamicin Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Detemir Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Insulin Lispro Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Interferon Gamma 1B Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ioxilan Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Ipilimumab Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Irbesartan Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Irinotecan Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Iron Dextran Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Iron Sucrose Most Common - Fatigue, diarrhea, itching, rash and intestinal inflammation

Itopride Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Itraconazole Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ivermectin Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ixabepilone Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Ketorolac Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Labetalol Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lacosamide Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Lamivudine- Zidovudine Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Linaclotide Most Common - Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension

Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Most Common - Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension

Lincomycin Most Common - Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence and abdominal distension

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liothyronine Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Liraglutide [rDNA] Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisdexamfetamine Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lithium Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting, drowsiness, muscular weakness and lack of coordination

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Lomitapide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, indigestion and gas

Lopinavir and Ritonavir Most Common - Diarrhea

Maraviroc Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mazindol Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mebendazole Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mechlorethamine HCl Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Meclofenamate Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mecobalamin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefenamic Acid Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, cough, fever, rash, dizziness, diarrhea, fluid retention, influenza, mouth infection and sleep disorders

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meloxicam Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Melphalan Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Meprobamate Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Metadoxine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Metformin Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methamphetamine Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methazolamide Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methenamine Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methotrexate Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methsuximide Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methyclothiazide Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Methyldopa Most Common - Diarrhea, vomiting and infection

Miglitol Most Common (Gastrointestinal)- Abdominal pain/bloating, diarrhea, flatulence, ileus (including paralytic ileus), subileus, gastrointestinal pain, nausea, abdominal distention

Miglustat Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Minocycline Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mirtazapine Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mitoxantrone Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Mizolastine Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Montelukast Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Mycophenolic Acid Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabumetone Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Nadolol Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Naldemedine Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Nalidixic Acid Most Common- Diarrhea, dyspepsia, and abdominal pain

Natalizumab Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nateglinide Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nebivolol Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nedocromil Inhalation Aerosol Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nelfinavir Most Common- Diarrhea, nausea, flatulence and rash

Neostigmine Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Netilmicin Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Nevirapine Most Common- Increased salivation, sweating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea

Niacin Most Common - Flushing, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and itching

Niclosamide Most Common- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, diarrhea and vomiting

Nicotine Most Common - Indigestion, nausea, diarrhea and hiccup

Nilotinib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nimesulide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Niraparib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nisoldipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitazoxanide Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrazepam Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrendipine Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Octreotide Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofatumumab Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olaratumab Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olmesartan Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Olsalazine Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omacetaxine Mepesuccinate Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omeprazole and Domperidone Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omeprazole and Sodium Bicarbonate Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Oxaliplatin Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Oxaprozin Most Common - Peripheral sensory neuropathies, fatigue, decrease in platelet counts, nausea, vomitting and diarrhea

Palivizumab Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, ear infection, fever, nose inflammation, rash, diarrhea, cough, vomiting, stomach flu, and wheezing

Palonosetron Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pamidronate Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Panitumumab Injection Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pantoprazole and Domperidone Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Papaverine Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paricalcitol Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Paromomycin Sulfate Most Common - Decreased level of manganese in blood, nail disorder, fatigue, abdominal pain, nausea, and diarrhea

Pazopanib Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pazufloxacin Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pediarix Vaccine Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegaptanib Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegfilgrastim Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginesatide Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Peginterferon Alfa 2 B Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pegvisomant Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pemetrexed Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penfluridol Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Penicillamine Most Common - Diarrhea, high blood pressure, hair color change, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite and vomiting

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentostatin Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pentoxifylline Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Peramivir Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Perphenazine Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Pertuzumab Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phendimetrazine Tartrate Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phenindione Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Phentermine Most Common - Diarrhea, hair loss, decrease in white blood cells, stomach upset, fatigue, rash, damage to the nerves

Pilocarpine Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pimozide Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Pioglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piperacillin/Tazobactam Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piperazine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piracetam Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Pirbuterol Acetate Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Piroxicam Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Plecanatide Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Policosanol Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Polifeprosan 20 with Carmustine Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Pomalidomide Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralatrexate Solution Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Prasugrel Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Praziquantel Most Common - Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinapril HC- Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinidine Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and heartburn

Regorafenib Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Repaglinide Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Repaglinide and Metformin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Reserpine Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Retapamulin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Ribociclib Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifabutin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifampin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rifaximin Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Riluzole Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rimantadine Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rimonabant Most Common- Weakness, fatigue, decreased appetite and food intake, Hand-foot skin reaction (HFSR) (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia [PPE]), diarrhea, weight loss, and infection

Rosiglitazone Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Rotavirus Vaccine Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Roxatidine Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Roxithromycin Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Rucaparib Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Sacrosidase Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Safinamide Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Salsalate Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Samarium SM 153 Lexdronam Most Common- Fussiness, irritability, cough, runny nose, fever, vomiting and diarrhea

Sapropterin dihydrochloride

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saquinavir

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sargramostim

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secretin

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Secukinumab

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sisomicin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin-Metformin Most Common- Diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spiramycin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Spironolactone Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stanozolol Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stavudine Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Stool Softener Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Streptozocin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Succimer Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sucralfate Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfadimidine Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfamethoxazole Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfamoxole Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tacrine Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tadalafil Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tamsulosin Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Tegaserod Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telavancin Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telbivudine Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telithromycin Most Common- Increase in liver test called alanine aminotransferase (ALT), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, loss of appetite and unsteadiness

Telmisartan Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Telmisartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Teriflunomide Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Teriparatide Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetanus-Diphtheria-Acellular Pertussis (Tdap) Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Tetracycline Most Common- Hair loss, increased level of liver enzymes, diarrhea, influenza, nausea, and tingling

Ticlopidine Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tigecycline Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tiludronate Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Timolol Oral Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tinidazole Most Common- Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, GI pain and decrease in neutrophils

Tofacitinib Most Common Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolfenamic Acid Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tolmetin Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Topiramate Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trametinib Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trandolapril- Verapamil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranylcypromine Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trastuzumab Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Trazodone Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Treprostinil Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Ursodiol Most Common - Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets

Ustekinumab Most Common - Diarrhea, elevated liver enzyme, elevated blood glucose, peptic ulcer, skin rash, decrease in platelets

Valganciclovir Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Valproic Acid Most Common - Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting

Vandetanib Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vardenafil Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venetoclax Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Venlafaxine Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vilazodone Hydrochloride Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and sleeplessness