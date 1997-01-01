List of Drugs that may cause Decrease In Red Blood Cells (Anemia)

Most Common-
Allergic reactions like rash, fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, increased cough and anemia
Most Common -
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration
Most Common -
Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion
Most Common -
Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss
Most Common-
Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia
Most Common -
Diarrhea, nausea, decrease in platelets, vomiting, abdominal pain, rash, anemia, pyrexia, and fatigue
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, nausea, fever, rash, diarrhea and pain
Most Common -
Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache
Most Common -
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation
Most Common -
Fever, nausea, vomiting, anemia, diarrhea
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, pneumonia, fever, cough, diarrhea, anemia, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, rash, nausea, vomiting, lung inflammation, and upper respiratory tract infections
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever
Most Common -
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Most Common-
Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain
Most Common -
Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Rash, weakness, inflammation of mucous membrane, nausea, fluid retention, loss of appetite, anemia, increased sugar, increased blood cholesterol, elevated liver enzyme, decrease in platelet counts, and white blood cells
Most Common -
Diarrhea, fever, nausea, tremor, anemia, graft rejection, decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts, vomiting