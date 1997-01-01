List of Drugs that may cause Constipation

Most Common -
Drowsiness, lightheadedness, dizziness, slow heartbeat, sedation, shortness of breath, unusual thoughts or behavior, nausea, vomiting, flushing, vision changes, easy bruising or bleeding, stomach pain, loss of appetite, constipation, itching, decrease in platelets in blood, dark urine, clay-colored stools and difficulty in urinating
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Diarrhea, high blood pressure, fatigue, decreased appetite, nausea, loss of voice, hand-foot syndrome (palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia), weight loss, vomiting, weakness and constipation
Most Common -
Nausea, anemia, decrease in blood cells, vomiting, pyrexia, diarrhea, injection site redness, constipation and skin discoloration
Most Common -
Most Common -
Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Constipation, swollen tongue, vomiting, intoxication, attention deficiency, palpitations, sleeplessness, withdrawal syndrome, acidity and blurred vision
Most Common -
Most Common -
Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome (PPES), decreased weight, decreased appetite, nausea, fatigue, mouth pain, hair color changes, taste disorder, high blood pressure, abdominal pain, and constipation
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Mouth dryness, blurring, hesitancy and urgency in urination, constipation, fever, heat stroke, fast heart rate and dilatation of pupils
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Constipation
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting
Most Common -
Most Common -
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets, fatigue, fever, nausea, cough, constipation, diarrhea, and sugar
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common-
Most Common -
Dry mouth, urinary hesitancy, constipation, blurred vision and dry nose/eyes/ throat
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Decrease in white blood cells, anemia, weakness, fatigue, hair loss, nerve disease, nausea, and constipation
Most Common-
Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, rash, hair loss and muscle/ joint pain
Most Common-
Most Common -
Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Constipation
Most Common-
Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion
Most Common-
Most Common -
Dry mouth, sedation, weakness, dizziness, constipation and impotence
Most Common -
Most Common-
Flu-like symptoms, tremor, sleeplessness, nervousness, constipation, sore throat, chest pain and difficulty in breathing
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash
Most Common -
Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention
Most Common -
Constipation, increase in liver enzymes, increased level of blood urea, breast enlargement in male, loss of appetite, and hallucinations
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal cramps
Most Common -
Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection
Most Common -
Most Common -
Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache
Most Common-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure
Most Common -
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation and nausea
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Most Common-
Constipation, fatigue, abdominal, joint and muscle pain
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dry mouth, dizziness, constipation, weakness, lightheadedness, blurred vision, confusion and abnormal vision
Most Common -
Most Common -
Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Nausea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, gas and heartburn
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat
Most Common-
Most Common-
Extra pyramidal symptoms, fast heart rate, inner restlessness, drowsiness, indigestion, constipation, weight increased, and inflammation of nasopharynx
Most Common -
Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness
Most Common -
Most Common-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, drowsiness, dizziness, dry mouth and sweating
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, decrease in white blood cells, anemia, constipation, nausea, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, upper-respiratory tract infections, back pain and fever
Most Common -
High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever
Most Common -
Most Common -
Decrease in platelet counts and white blood cells, inflammation of mucous, nausea, fatigue, anemia, constipation, fever, fluid retention, cough, nose bleed, vomiting, diarrhea, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, rash, itching, throat pain, liver function test abnormal, abdominal pain, pain in extremity, back pain, night sweats, weakness, fast heart rate
Most Common -
Nausea, dizziness, somnolence, insomnia, constipation, weakness and hallucinations
Most Common -
Dry mouth, widening of the pupils, blurred vision, upset stomach, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation
Most Common -
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting
Most Common-
Most Common -
Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common-
Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding
Most Common -
Drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, confusion, difficulty in breathing and rash
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Most Common -
Dry mouth, constipation, fast heartbeat, blurred vision, glaucoma (new onset or worsening), painful urination and urinary retention
Most Common-
Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Increased thirst, dry mouth, weakness, constipation, increased urination and increased blood sugar
Most Common -
Most Common-
Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common-
Dry mouth and constipation
Most Common-
Most Common-
Most Common -
Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure