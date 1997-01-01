medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Chills

Acamprosate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acebrophylline

Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

Acitretin

Agalsidase

Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albumin Human

Aldesleukin

Efalizumab

Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Factor IX

Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Famotidine and Ibuprofen

Fludarabine

Galsulfase

Most Common - Difficulty in breathing, fever, chills, chest pain and respiratory distress

Ganciclovir

Gemcitabine

Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Interferon Gamma 1B

Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Iodipamide

Iodixanol

Iopamidol

Ioversol Injection

Ioxilan

Irinotecan

Iron Dextran

Mefloquine

Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Menotropins

Meropenem

Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

Methotrexate

Midodrine

Most Common- Chills, goose bumps, abdominal pain, dry mouth, facial flushing, decreased pulse rate and allergic reactions

Mifamurtide

Nalmefene


Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Naproxen


Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium


Naratriptan


Niacin Er and Simvastatin

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention

Pilocarpine

Most Common- Sweating, nausea, runny nose, diarrhea, chills, flushing, frequent urination, dizziness, weakness

Piperacillin/Tazobactam

Plecanatide

Pooled Plasma (Human)

Remifentanil

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Rifampin

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide

Rituximab

Ropivacaine

Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Samarium SM 153 Lexdronam

Sargramostim

Sildenafil

Voriconazole

Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vorinostat

Zanamivir

Browse the Topics alphabetically

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
