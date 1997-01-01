List of Drugs that may cause Cerebral Hemorrhage (Stroke)

Most Common -
Mouth dryness, blurring, hesitancy and urgency in urination, constipation, fever, heat stroke, fast heart rate and dilatation of pupils
Most Common-
High risk of bleeding in gastrointestinal tract, abdominal tract, brain (hemorrhagic stroke), skin and chest cavity
Most Common -
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration
Most Common -
Decreased blood sugar, allergic reactions, stroke, tonsils growth
Most Common -
Allergic reactions (including anaphylaxis), increased sugar, blood clotting disorder, increase in liver enzyme, inflammation of pancreas, and stroke