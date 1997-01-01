List of Drugs that may cause Cephalalgia (Headache)

Pasireotide Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, hyperglycemia, gallstone, headache, abdominal pain, fatigue and diabetes mellitus

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Abacavir Sulfate, Lamivudine and Zidovudine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Acetazolamide Most Common - Numbness and tingling in the fingers and toes, tiredness, loss of appetite,dry mouth, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain

Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adalimumab Most Common - Headache, common cold and cough

Adefovir Dipivoxil Most Common - Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level

Most Common - Fatigue, nausea, muscle and bone pain, decrease in platelet counts, headache, increased level of liver enzymes and constipation

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Albuterol (Salbutamol) Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Aliskiren, Amlodipine and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, dizziness, headache and throat inflammation

Almotriptan Most Common- Nausea, drowsiness, headache, tingling and dry mouth

Alogliptin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, heart attack, throat inflammation, diarrhea, high blood pressure, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, hypertension, headache, back pain and urinary tract infection

Alpha One-proteinase inhibitor Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Ambrisentan Most Common - Weakness, injection site pain, dizziness, headache, tingling, and itching

Amlodipine and Benazepril Most Common - Cough, headache, dizziness, fluid retention

Amlodipine Hydrochlorothiazide and Olmesartan Most Common- Dizziness, lightheadedness, swelling in the extremities, headache, fatigue, inflammation of the nasopharynx, muscle spasms, nausea, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, joint swelling

Amodiaquine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, stomach upset and headache

Amoxicillin and Bromhexine Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, abdominal fullness, diarrhea and black hairy tongue

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Anakinra Most Common- Injection site reactions such as redness, bruising, swelling, and pain, low white blood cell count, chest infection, worsening of condition, urinary tract infection, headache, nausea, diarrhea, sinusitis, joint pain, flu like-symptoms, and abdominal pain

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed Most Common - Injection site tenderness, pain, warmth, muscle pain, arm motion limitation, fatigue and headache

Antithrombin- Recombinant Most Common - Nausea, flushing, headache, hemorrhage and infusion site reaction and fever

Azelastine Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Balsalazide Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, respiratory tract infection and joint pain

Bambuterol Most Common- Tremor, nervousness, tension, headache and palpitations

Basiliximab Most Common - Pimples, constipation, diarrhea, headache, indigestion, nausea, runny nose, sleeplessness, stomach pain, tremor and vomiting

Beclomethasone Most Common - Headache, nausea and lightheadedness

Bedaquiline Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Belimumab Most Common - Nausea, diarrhea, fever, inflammation of pharynx, lungs, sleeplessness, pain in extremity, depression and headache

Benazepril Most Common- Headache and cough

Bendamustine hydrochloride Most Common - Fever, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, uneasiness, dry mouth, drowsiness, cough, constipation, headache and mouth ulcer

Bepotastine Most Common - Eye irritation, headache, hypersensitivity and throat inflammation

Bexarotene Most Common - Underactive thyroid, headache, weakness, rash, anemia, nausea, infection, swelling in the extremities, abdominal pain, dry skin, diarrhea, fatigue/lethargy, liver function test abnormalities, muscle spasm and confusion

Biperiden Most Common- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, blurred vision, agitation, postural hypotension, stomach upset, vision changes, sleeplessness, trembling of the hands and dry mouth

Bisoprolol Most Common- Abdominal cramps, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, depression, headache, nausea, impotence, slow heart rate, low blood pressure, numbness, tingling, cold extremities, sore throat and shortness of breath

Boceprevir Most Common - Fatigue, anemia, nausea/vomiting, headache, and sensory loss

Brinzolamide Most Common- Blurred vision, headache and sour or bitter taste

Brompheniramine Most Common- Drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, dryness of mouth, nose, and throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, headache and chest congestion

Budesonide and Formoterol Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, inflammation of sinus, back pain, nose block, stomach discomfort, vomiting, mouth infection

Bumetanide Most Common- Muscle cramps, dizziness, hypotension, headache nausea and encephalopathy

Buprenorphine Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, dizziness, increased sweating, headache, low blood pressure and shortness of breath

Buspirone Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, nervousness, lightheadedness and excitement

Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infections, inflammation of sinus, rash, and headache

Canakinumab Most Common - Diarrhea, influenza, headache and nausea

Carglumic Acid Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Carisoprodol Most Common - Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache

Cefpodoxmine Proxetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache

Ceftibuten Most Common- Diarrhea, headache, indigestion, loose/watery stools, nausea and vomiting

Cefuroxime axetil Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, dizziness and abdominal pain

Cetirizine Most Common - Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting

Cetrorelix Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Cetuximab Most Common - Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Ciclesonide Most Common- Headache, inflammation of nasopharynx/sinuses, upper respiratory tract infection, joint pain, nasal congestion, pain in extremity and back pain

Clarithromycin Most Common- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache

Clevidipine Most Common - Headache, nausea, and vomiting

Clomethiazole Most Common- Headache, nasal congestion and sore eyes

Clonidine Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, fatigue, headache, lethargy, sedation, sleeplessness, dizziness, impotence/sexual dysfunction, dry throat, constipation, tingling, nausea and vomiting

Cyclobenzaprine Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, abnormal taste, palpitations, tremor, dry throat, pimples, attention disturbances, sleeplessness, fatigue, constipation and indigestion

Cyproterone Tablet Most Common - Dizziness, headache, intestinal problems, nausea, flushing, or leg pain might occur

Denileukin Diftitox Most Common - Fever, nausea, fatigue, rigors, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, swelling in the extremities, cough, difficulty in breathing and itching

Denosumab Most Common - Fatigue/weakness, decreased level of phosphate and calcium in blood , nausea, diarrhea, headache and cough

Didanosine Most Common - Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, fatigue, rash, urea in blood, liver failure and blurred vision

Dienogest and Estradiol Valerate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Diphenidol Most Common- Headache, stomach upset, nausea, indigestion and dry mouth

Dipyridamole Most Common - Headache, dizziness, flushing, weakness, fainting, nausea, vomiting and skin rash

Domperidone Most Common- Headache, dizziness, dry mouth, nervousness, irritability and leg cramps

Most Common- Irregular periods, nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, headache, fatigue, decreased libido and increased weight

Drospirenone- Estradiol- Levomefolate Most Common - Headache, menstrual irregularities, nausea, vomiting, breast pain, and tenderness

Efalizumab Most Common - Headache, chills, fever, nausea, infections, and muscle pain

Efavirenz Most Common - Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, sleeplessness and vomiting

Emtricitabine Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, abnormal dreams, rash, abdominal pain, weakness, increased cough, and nose inflammation

Enzalutamide Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Ephedrine Most Common- Nervousness, sleeplessness, fainting, headache, fast heart rate, palpitations and sweating

Epinephrine Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Eprosartan Mesylate Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, back pain, fatigue, muscle pain, upper respiratory tract infection, sinusitis, viral infection

Etonogestrel Most Common - Bleeding irregularities, emotional lability, weight increase, headache, pimples, depression, breast pain, abdominal pain, inflammation of pharynx, white dischage, influenza-like symptoms, dizziness, painful menstruation, back pain, nausea, pain, nervousness, depression, hypersensitivity, insertion site pain

Factor IX Most Common - Headache, fever, chills, flushing, nausea, vomiting, lethargy and allergic reactions

Felbamate Most Common - Loss of appetite, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness and headache

Felodipine Most Common- Swelling in the extremities and headache

Fentanyl Sublingual Tablets Most Common - Nausea, constipation, drowsiness and headache

Fluconazole Most Common - Headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, dizziness and taste perversion

Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fluvoxamine Most Common- Nausea, sleeplessness, drowsiness, headache, weakness, vomiting, nervousness, agitation and dizziness

Fomepizole Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, increased drowsiness and bad /metallic taste

Fosamprenavir Calcium Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, nausea, vomiting, and headache

Frovatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Furosemide and Spironolactone Most Common - Fluid and electrolyte imbalance, dehydration, nausea, diarrhea, blurred vision, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, low blood pressure, liver dysfunction, high blood sugar

Gadodiamide Most Common - Nausea, headache and dizziness

Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Gatifloxacin Most Common- Nausea, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea, headache and dizziness

Gemcitabine Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, pain/redness at the injection site and flu-like symptoms (muscle pain, fever, headache, chills and fatigue)

Glycerol Phenylbutyrate Most Common - Diarrhea, flatulence and headache

Glyceryl Trinitrate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Glycopyrrolate Most Common - Facial flushing, dizziness, fast heart rate, headache and tolerance

Granisetron Most Common- Headache, constipation, weakness, diarrhea, abdominal pain and indigestion

Guanabenz Most Common - Dry mouth, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness, headache, decreased sexual ability, stomach upset

Hydroxocobalamin Most Common - Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain

Idarubicin Most Common - Infection, nausea, vomiting, hair loss, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, mental illness, fever, headache, nerve disease, lung allergy and seizures

Most Common- Irregular heart beat, blood clot in lungs, blue or purple coloration of the skin, respiratory failure, infection, joint pain, headache, fever, rash, itching, redness, hives and high blood pressure

Iloprost Most Common- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting

Imidapril Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Influenza Virus Vaccine Most Common - Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances

Interferon Beta 1A Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Interferon Beta-1B Most Common - Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain

Interferon Gamma 1B Most Common - Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain

Isradipine Most Common- Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness, flushing, constipation, fatigue, abdominal discomfort and rash

Itopride Most Common - Diarrhea, constipation, headache, abdominal pain, irritated feeling and dizziness

Ivacaftor Most Common - Headache, upper respiratory tract infection, stomach (abdominal) pain, diarrhea, rash, nausea, and dizziness

Japanese Encephalitis Virus Vaccine Most Common - Headache, muscle pain, injection site pain and tenderness

Ketorolac Most Common- Rash, ringing in the ears, headache, dizziness, drowsiness, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, heartburn and fluid retention

Ketorolac Trometamol Ophthalmic Most Common - Allergic reactions, eye swelling, pain, irritation, inflammation, infections, headache, blurred vision and dizziness

Ketotifen Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamivudine Most Common- Headache and inflammation of nose

Lamotrigine Most Common- Adult: Rash, dizziness, headache, lack of coordination, nausea, vomiting, blurred vision, drowsiness, and nose inflammation

Laronidase Most Common- Upper respiratory tract infections, rash, injection site reaction, fever and headache

Linezolid Most Common - Diarrhea, headache, nausea and vomiting

Lisinopril and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Dizziness, headache, cough, fatigue and orthostatic effects, diarrhea, nausea, upper respiratory infection, muscle cramps, weakness, tingling, low blood pressure, vomiting, indigestion, rash, impotence

Lomefloxacin Most Common- Headache, nausea, photo-sensitivity, dizziness, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, increased sweating, dry mouth, flushing and syncope

Loratadine Most Common - Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness

Lorcaserin Most Common - Headache, depression and dizziness

Mangafodipir Most Common - Warmth/flushing, headache and nausea

Maprotiline Most Common - Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness

Mefloquine Most Common - Dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, fever, headache, vomiting, chills, diarrhea, skin rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, loss of appetite and ringing in the ear

Mestranol and Norethindrone Most Common- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache

Methylergometrine Most Common- High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache

Miglustat Most Common - Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms

Mipomersen Injection Most Common- Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases

Mirabegron Most Common - Constipation, headache, dizziness, high blood pressure, dry eyes, nausea, vision blurred and urinary tract infection

Mitoxantrone Most Common - Nausea, hair loss, menstrual disorder, absence of menstrual period, upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, mouth ulcer, abnormal heart rhythm, diarrhea, ECG abnormal, constipation, back pain and headache

Moclobemide Most Common- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure

Montelukast Most Common - Diarrhea, dizziness, cough, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and sore throat

Moricizine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death

Mycophenolate Mofetil Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Nafarelin Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Nalbuphine Most Common- Hot flashes, vaginal dryness, headaches, mood changes, breast enlargement, and decreased interest in sex, vaginal bleeding, increase in pubic hair, sweating

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, fever, headache, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, chills, muscle aches, abdominal cramps and joint pain

Natalizumab Most Common - Headache, fatigue, joint pain, urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection, stomach inflammation, vaginal inflammation, depression, pain in extremity, abdominal discomfort, diarrhea, and rash

Nicorandil Most Common- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, weakness and rectal bleeding

Nifedipine Most Common - Dizziness, lightheadedness, or faintness, headache, weakness, flushing, nausea, heartburn, muscle cramps, sore throat and swelling of feet or lower legs

Nilotinib Most Common - Rash, itching, headache, nausea, fatigue, muscle pain, upper abdominal pain, hair loss, constipation, diarrhea, dry skin, muscle spasms, joint pain and abdominal pain

Nitrofurantoin Most Common - Nausea, headache and flatulence

Norethindrone Most Common- Headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps/bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss

Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Most Common - Headache, vaginal candidiasis, upper respiratory infection, nausea, menstrual cramps, breast tenderness, sinusitis, vaginitis (bacterial), abnormal cervical smear, acne, urinary tract infection, mood swings, weight gain, vomiting, abnormal bleeding from the uterus, hypertension

Norethindrone- Ethinyl Estradiol- Ferrous Fumarate Most Common - Irregular uterine bleeding, nausea, breast tenderness, headache

Octreotide Most Common - Diarrhea, gall stone formation, abdominal pain, nausea, hair loss, headache and nose bleed

Ofloxacin Most Common - Nausea, headache, sleeplessness, genital itching in women, dizziness, vaginal inflammation, diarrhea and vomiting

Omalizumab Most Common- Injection site reaction, viral infections, upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of sinus/pharynx and headache

OnabotulinumtoxinA Most Common - Respiratory tract infection, headache, flu syndrome, drooping eyelid, pain and nausea

Orphenadrine Most Common - Agitation, drowsiness, dizziness, emotion, hallucinations, headache and mental confusion

Oxymorphone Most Common- Nausea, constipation, dizziness, vomiting, itching, drowsiness, headache and increased sweat

Palonosetron Most Common - Headache, constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, fatigue, abdominal pain and sleeplessness

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Perampanel Most Common - Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, fatigue, irritability

Pioglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, swelling in the extremities , and headache

Plerixafor Injection Most Common - Diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, injection site reactions, headache, joint pain, dizziness, and vomiting

Plicamycin Most Common - Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mouth ulcer, fever, drowsiness, weakness, lethargy, uneasiness, headache, depression, vein inflammation, facial flushing, and skin rash

Ponatinib Most Common - High blood pressure, rash, abdominal pain, fatigue, headache, dry skin, constipation, joint pain, nausea and fever

Potassium- Sodium Phosphate Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, stomach upset, muscle cramps, bone and joint pain

Pralidoxime Most Common - Blurred vision, double vision, impaired accommodation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, nausea, muscle weakness, and fast heart rate

Prazosin Most Common - Dizziness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, weakness, palpitations and nausea

Proguanil Most Common in adult- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, diarrhea, weakness, loss of appetite, and dizziness

Propoxyphene Most Common - Dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, skin rashes, lightheadedness, headache, weakness, emotional state, hallucinations and minor visual disturbances

Quinapril Most Common - Dizziness, coughing, fatigue, nausea , vomiting, chest pain, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, diarrhea, headache, muscle pain, rash and back pain

Quinine Most Common - Headache, dilatation of blood vessels, sweating, nausea, ringing in the ear, hearing impairment, dizziness, blurred vision and disturbances

Most Common- Hot flushes, leg cramps, sweating, sleep disorders, peripheral edema, vaginal bleeding; flu-like symptoms, rashes, headache

Ranolazine Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, weakness, constipation and headache

Remifentanil Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, itching, headache, increased sweating, shivering, dizziness, low blood pressure, slow heart rate, respiratory depression, muscle rigidity, chills, flushing, warm sensation

Most Common - Decreased weight, nausea, headache, back pain, sleeplessness and decreased appetite

Ropivacaine Most Common- Low blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slow heart rate, fever, chills, pain, postoperative complications, stuffy nose, reduced sensation, anemia, tingling, headache, itching and back pain

Rosiglitazone Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, injury, headache, back pain, increased/decreased blood sugar, fatigue, sinusitis, diarrhea

Rosiglitazone and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, injury, anemia, headache, sinusitis, fatigue, back pain, viral infection, joint pain

Most Common - Headache, diarrhea, abdominal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, throat pain, vomiting, and nausea

Saxagliptin and Metformin Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Scopolamine Most Common - Upper respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infection, headache

Selegiline Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sermoline Acetate Most Common- Dizziness, nausea, pain, headache, sleeplessness, runny nose, movement disorder, back pain, mouth ulcer, and indigestion

Sipuleucel-T Suspension Most Common - Chills, fatigue, fever, back, nausea, joint ache, and headache

Sirolimus Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, high blood pressure, increased cholesterol level, constipation, abdominal pain, diarrhea, headache, fever, urinary tract infection, anemia, nausea, joint pain, and decrease in platelet counts

Sitagliptin-Metformin Most Common- Diarrhea, upper respiratory tract infection, and headache

Most Common - Abdominal pain, apprehension, diaphoresis, dizziness, headache, muscle twitching, nausea, palpitations, restlessness and retching

Sodium Oxybate Most Common- Headache, nausea, dizziness, throat pain, drowsiness, vomiting, and urinary incontinence

Sparfloxacin Most Common - Photosensitivity reaction, diarrhea, nausea, headache, indigestion, dizziness, sleeplessness, abdominal pain, itching, taste perversion, QT interval prolongation, vomiting, flatulence, and dilatation of blood vessels

Sulfasalazine Most Common - Nausea, indigestion, rash, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting, fever, dizziness, mouth ulcer, itching, abnormal liver function tests, decrease in white blood cells and decrease in platelets

Sunitinib Most Common - Fatigue, weakness, fever, diarrhea, nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, constipation, high blood pressure, swelling in the extremities, rash, hand-foot syndrome, skin discoloration, dry skin, hair color changes, altered taste, headache, back pain, joint pain, cough, difficulty in breathing, loss of appetite, and bleeding

Tamoxifen Most Common - Swelling in the extremities, depression, dizziness, lightheadedness, headache, hair thinning and/hair loss and vaginal dryness

Tdap Most Common - Headache

Teduglutide Most Common - Abdominal pain, injection site reactions, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal distension, appetite disorder and upper respiratory tract infection

Telmisartan Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Temozolomide Most Common- Headache, dizziness and diarrhea

Terazosin Most Common - Drowsiness, headache, weakness, palpitations, stuffy nose, blurred vision and decreased sexual ability

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, and sleeplessness

Thyrotropin Alfa Most Common - Nausea, vomiting and headache

Tibolone Most Common - Weight changes, swelling in the ankle, dizziness, headache and depression

Tocilizumab Injection Most Common - Respiratory tract infections, nasopharyngitis, headache, high blood pressure and increased ALT

Tofacitinib Most Common Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, hypertension, diarrhea and nasopharyngitis

Tolcapone Most Common- Movement disorder, nausea, sleep disorder, involuntary movements, excessive dreaming, loss of appetite, muscular cramps, orthostatic complaints, drowsiness, diarrhea, confusion, dizziness, headache, hallucinations, vomiting, constipation, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, falling, increased sweating, urinary tract infection, dry mouth, abdominal pain and urine discoloration

Tramadol Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tranexamic Acid Most Common- Dizziness/vertigo, nausea, constipation, headache, drowsiness, vomiting, itching, CNS stimulation, weakness, sweating, indigestion, dry mouth and diarrhea

Tretinoin Most Common - Headache, fever, skin dryness, bone pain, nausea/vomiting, rash, itching, increased sweating, visual disturbances, hair loss, skin changes and bone inflammation

Triazolam Most Common - Weakness, tiredness, dizziness, drowsiness, clumsiness, unsteadiness, "hangover" effect, headache, increased dream frequency, loss of memory, nausea and vomiting

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous Most Common - Headache, nausea, dizziness, feeling hot, feeling cold and rigors

Valacyclovir Most Common- Headache, abdominal pain, pain in the lower back region, weakness, swelling in the face, lip, tongue and throat region

Valsartan Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Most Common - Headache and dizziness

Vandetanib Most Common - Diarrhea, rash, acne, nausea, high blood pressure, headache, fatigue, decreased appetite, and abdominal pain

Verapamil Most Common - Constipation, headache, upper respiratory infection, dizziness, fatigue, swelling in the extremities, nausea, elevated liver enzymes, slow heart rate, tingling, flushing and low blood pressure

Verteporfin Most Common - Fainting, sweating, dizziness, rash, difficulty in breathing, flushing and changes in blood pressure and heart rate, headache, uneasiness, hives, and itching

Vigabatrin Most Common- Headache, drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, seizures, increased weight, upper respiratory tract infection, visual defects, depression, tremor, night blindness, nausea, diarrhea, memory loss, sleeplessness, irritability, abnormal coordination, blurred vision, double vision, vomiting, influenza, fever and rash

Vildagliptin Most Common - Low blood sugar level, tremor, headache, weight gain and fluid retention

Voriconazole Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Vortioxetine Most Common - Visual disturbances, fever, nausea, rash, vomiting, chills, headache, abnormal liver function, fast heart rate and hallucinations

Warfarin Most Common - Tingling, headache, chest, abdomen, joint, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, unexplained swelling, weakness, low blood pressure and shock