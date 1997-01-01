medindia
List of Drugs that may cause Burning

Azelastine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bacitracin (Neomycin/Polymyxin B) Opthalmic

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Benzoyl Peroxide and Clindamycin Phosphate

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Benzyl benzoate

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Betamethasone Topical

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Biafine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bifonazole

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bimatoprost

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bisacodyl

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Brimonidine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Butenafine

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Butoconazole

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Calcipotriene

Most Common- Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight

Diflorasone Diacetate

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Dimercaprol

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Dimethindene

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Dipivefrin Ophthalmic

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Disodium Edetate

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Docosanol

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Dorzolamide/Timolol

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Doxapram

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Econazole

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Eflornithine

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Emedastine Difumarate Ophthalmic Solution

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Enfuvirtide

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Epinastine HCl Ophthalmic Solution

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Ertugliflozin

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Estramustine

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Estrogen

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Ethacridine

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Evolocumab

Most Common - Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines

Flunisolide

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluocinolone

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluocinonide

Most Common- Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness

Fluorouracil

Most Common - Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration

Flurandrenolide

Most Common - Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration

Flurbiprofen

Most Common - Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration

Fluticasone

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Fosinopril

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Gadoterate meglumine

Inhaler
Most Common- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough

Gentamicin Ophthalmic


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Guselkumab


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Halcinonide


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Homatropine


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Homatropine Hydrobromide


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Hydrocortisone Valerate


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Hydroquinone


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Iron Sucrose


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Ixabepilone


Most Common - Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site

Losartan

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Loteprednol

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Luliconazole

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Mafenide

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Malathion

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Mepolizumab

Most Common- Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling

Mequinol and Tretinoin

Most Common - Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation

Metronidazole Topical

Most Common - Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation

Miconazole

Most Common - Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation

Minoxidil Topical

Most Common - Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation

Mometasone

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Monobenzone

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Morrhuate Sodium Injection

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Mupirocin

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Naftifine Hydrochloride

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Nalbuphine

Cream- Most Common- Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin

Niacin Er and Simvastatin

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention

Nystatin

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Nystatin and Triamcinolone

Most Common - Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema

Polidocanol Injection

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Polymyxin, Bacitracin and Neomycin

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Pramoxine and Hydrocortisone

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Prednicarbate

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Prednisolone Ophthalmic

Most Common - Local - Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth

Valrubicin

Most Common - Urinary frequency, painful urination, urinary urgency, bladder spasm, blood in urine, bladder pain, urinary incontinence, bladder inflammation, night time urination, injection site burning, urethral pain, pelvic pain

Xylometazoline

Most Common - Urinary frequency, painful urination, urinary urgency, bladder spasm, blood in urine, bladder pain, urinary incontinence, bladder inflammation, night time urination, injection site burning, urethral pain, pelvic pain


