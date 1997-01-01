List of Drugs that may cause Burning

Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common-
Bitter taste, headache, drowsiness, nasal burning, inflammation of pharynx/nose, dry mouth, sneezing, nausea, fatigue, dizziness, nosebleed and increased weight
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common -
Burning, itching, irritation, dryness, skin inflammation, pimples, eruptions, low pigmentation, maceration of the skin, secondary infection, scar, stripes or lines
Most Common-
Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness
Most Common-
Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness
Most Common-
Nasal irritation, itching, increased cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, nasal congestion, sneezing, nasal burning, nosebleed and nasal dryness
Most Common -
Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration
Most Common -
Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration
Most Common -
Burning, crusting, skin inflammation, erosions, redness of the skin, pigmentation, irritation, pain, photosensitivity, itching, scar, rash, soreness and ulceration
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Inhaler
Most Common-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, nosebleed, nose burning/irritation, nausea/vomiting and cough
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common -
Headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, flushing, cold feeling, burning sensation in injection site
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common-
Local- redness, burning sensation and swelling
Most Common -
Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation
Most Common -
Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation
Most Common -
Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation
Most Common -
Redness, burning, stinging, tingling, desquamation, itching, and skin irritation
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Cream-
Most Common-
Burning, flushing, itching, redness, second infection, skin thinning and discoloration, swelling, tingling/stinging, wasting of the skin
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, fluid retention
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common -
Dizziness, fainting, fast heart rate, palpitations, shortness of breath, sweating, burning sensation, chills, and/or edema
Most Common -
Burning, pain, inflammation, erosion, itching
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common -
Local -
Bleeding, blistering, burning, coldness, discoloration of the skin, feeling of pressure, hives, infection, inflammation, itching, lumps, numbness, pain, rash, redness, scarring, soreness, stinging, swelling, tenderness, tingling, ulceration or warmth
Most Common -
Urinary frequency, painful urination, urinary urgency, bladder spasm, blood in urine, bladder pain, urinary incontinence, bladder inflammation, night time urination, injection site burning, urethral pain, pelvic pain
Most Common -
Urinary frequency, painful urination, urinary urgency, bladder spasm, blood in urine, bladder pain, urinary incontinence, bladder inflammation, night time urination, injection site burning, urethral pain, pelvic pain