List of Drugs that may cause Anxiety

Most Common -
Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety
Most Common -
Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common -
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations
Most Common -
Extra pyramidal effects- abnormal movements, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and increased salivation
Most Common -
Extra pyramidal effects- abnormal movements, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and increased salivation
Most Common -
Extra pyramidal effects- abnormal movements, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and increased salivation
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common -
Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common-
Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders
Most Common -
Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties
Most Common-
Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common -
Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching
Most Common -
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion
Most Common-
Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting
Most Common-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression
Most Common-
Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting