List of Drugs that may cause Anxiety

Abacavir Sulfate and Lamivudine

Most Common - Hypersensitivity, sleeplessness, depression, headache, migraine, fatigue, uneasiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, fever, abdominal pain, abnormal dreams, anxiety, cough or Inflammation of the pharynx, eye problems, enlarged lymph nodes and swollen ankles

Acamprosate

Most Common - Nausea, vomiting, headache, uneasiness, fatigue, diarrhea, fever, chills, depressive disorders, musculoskeletal pain, rash, throat infections, anxiety

Aldesleukin

Most Common - Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations

Alemtuzumab

Amisulpride

Most Common - Extra pyramidal effects- abnormal movements, anxiety, restlessness, agitation and increased salivation

Amitriptyline

Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine

Most Common - Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor

Cidofovir

Desvenlafaxine

Most Common- Nausea, dizziness, sleeplessness, excessive sweating, constipation, drowsiness, decreased appetite, anxiety and specific male sexual function disorders

Deutetrabenazine

Enzalutamide

Most Common - Weakness, fatigue, back pain, diarrhea, joint pain, hot flush, swelling in the extremities, muscle pain, headache, upper respiratory infection, muscle weakness, dizziness, sleeplessness, lower respiratory infection, spinal cord compression, cauda equina syndrome, blood in urine, tingling, anxiety, and high blood pressure

Epinephrine

Most Common- Tremor, weakness, dizziness, sweating, palpitations, lung swelling, fast heart rate, transient, moderate anxiety, apprehensiveness,restlessness, pallor, nausea, vomiting, headache, and/or respiratory difficulties

Epinephrine/ Chlorpheniramine

Epoprostenol

Most Common- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain

Hydromorphone


Most Common - Light-headedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, increased sweating, flushing, anxiety, dry mouth and itching

Ibopamine


Morphine

Most Common - Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting

Nabilone

Most Common- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression

Propafenone

Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting


