List of Drugs that may cause Angina Pectoris (Chest Pain)

Agalsidase Most Common - Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness

Anagrelide Most Common - Headache, palpitations, diarrhea, weakness, fluid retention, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, difficulty in breathing, flatulence, vomiting, fever, swelling in the extremities, rash, hives, chest pain, loss of appetite, fast heart rate, inflammation of pharynx, uneasiness, tingling, back pain, itching and indigestion

Apomorphine Most Common- Yawning, involuntary movements, nausea, vomiting, bruising, redness at the injection site region, drowsiness, dizziness, runny nose, hallucinations, swelling, chest pain, increased sweating, flushing and pallor

Bedaquiline Most Common- Nausea, joint pain, headache, coughing up of blood and chest pain

Bosentan Most Common- Respiratory tract infection, nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, chest pain, fainting, low blood pressure, palpitation and anemia

Cilostazol Most Common - Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation

Epoprostenol Most Common- Chest pain, anxiety, dizziness, slow or fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain and musculoskeletal pain

Frovatriptan Most Common- Dizziness, tingling, headache, dry mouth, fatigue, flushing, hot or cold sensation and chest pain

Galsulfase Most Common - Difficulty in breathing, fever, chills, chest pain and respiratory distress

Glatiramer Most Common- Injection site reaction, dilatation of blood vessels, rash, runny nose, difficulty in breathing and chest pain

Interferon Beta 1A Most Common- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder

Ipratropium Bromide Most Common- Flu-like symptoms, tremor, sleeplessness, nervousness, constipation, sore throat, chest pain and difficulty in breathing

Pentetate Calcium Trisodium Inj Most Common - Headache, lightheadedness, chest pain, allergic reaction, dermatitis, metallic taste, cough, wheezing, nausea and diarrhea, and injection site reactions

Propafenone Most Common- Dizziness, chest pain, palpitations, taste disturbance, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing, nausea, constipation, anxiety, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, first-degree heart block, and vomiting